Educational Basketball Is Reimagining Rowe Park for a New Generation

For generations, Rowe Park shaped some of Nigeria’s finest basketball talent. Educational Basketball believes the legendary court is ready to inspire a new era.

Every great basketball city has a court that becomes part of its mythology.

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New York has Rucker Park. Los Angeles has Venice Beach. Houston has The Fonde—a sanctuary where legends such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Moses Malone spent years relentlessly sharpening their games before packed crowds.

For generations of Nigerian basketball players, that place has been Rowe Park.

Long before highlight reels travelled across social media or international scouts could watch prospects from thousands of kilometres away, Rowe Park has always been a proving ground, a meeting point and, for generations of players, a place where ambition could take physical form. It is more than a collection of basketball courts.

Sattelite View of the iconic Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria | Photo via Courts Of The World

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However, history is only meaningful if each generation finds a reason to return.

Education Basketball believes certain courts carry a significance that every serious player should experience.

“Certain courts worldwide should be on everyone’s bucket list to play and become the best at,” they tell Pulse Sports. “We see that desire there. It’s really all about who wants to be the best.”

That desire, however, does not exist in isolation. Their perspective comes from experience. Before founding Educational Basketball in Lagos, the brothers trained through John Lucas Enterprises in Houston, spending countless hours inside one of American basketball’s most respected gyms.

“We practiced at the very same gym with Lucas in Houston that Hakeem used to play against Moses Malone,” they recall. “The gym is called The Fonde. Super legendary gym. You were not allowed unless you were ready to be serious.”

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That experience shaped how they think about basketball culture. Great courts are more than venues; they become places where standards are established, talent is tested and ambition is rewarded.

For Educational Basketball, Rowe Park deserves that same status. Located in Yaba, the high-energy, style-setting heart of Lagos, Rowe Park is the legendary, sweat-soaked birthplace of grassroots basketball excellence.

Rowe Park Centre, Yaba, Lagos | Photo via The Guardian

Their ambition is not simply to stage another tournament but to make the venue a destination for the country’s best young players while drawing greater attention to the talent emerging from Nigeria’s grassroots basketball scene.

Rowe Park is historically celebrated as the birthplace of grassroots basketball talent in Nigeria. When asked how Educational Basketball intends to honor this sacred ground, they responded:

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“Pioneer a wonderful event and make sure the community embraces the totality of their value.”

“Using our platform to bring visibility is what will help the game,” they add. “Anyway we can help grow the game the right way, we will do.”

Visibility has become one of the most valuable currencies in youth sport and even globally. A strong performance can now travel far beyond the court where it happened, reaching coaches, scouts and recruiters across continents.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

When asked how the event serves as a direct launchpad from the outdoor courts of Yaba to opportunities in the United States, Educational Basketball founder Olutobi pushed back against the word potential, emphasizing that the track record already speaks for itself.

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“I wouldn’t say potentially as our pipeline speaks for itself,” Olutobi tells Pulse Sports, “but at the same time this thing will always come down to the performance and attitudes of the athletes.”

Rowe Park’s culture has been sustained by people who have continued to invest in the game and insist on a standard, among them Lai Alimi, better known as Coach Mancini.

His persistence in growing the game and maintaining the character of the park is part of the living history that Educational Basketball hopes to build upon.

“There are also people like Lai Alimi, aka Coach Mancini, who have been tireless in their pursuit of growing the game and holding the park to a standard.”

For Educational Basketball, the opportunity is to take that existing culture and give it new structure and momentum. The ambition is not simply to restore Rowe Park as a nostalgic landmark, but to reconnect its history with a new generation of players—to create an environment where young athletes can compete, develop and aspire to the highest levels of the game.

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Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

The hunger is already there. The question is whether the infrastructure, investment and pathways can rise to meet it. If they can, Rowe Park has the potential to become once again what it has represented at its best: a place where Nigerian and West African players come to test themselves, find their level and, perhaps, begin their journey.

That is where Educational Basketball believes it can make a difference. The British-Nigerian organisation, founded by brothers Oluwatobilaiyemi (Olutobi) Adepitan and Iseoluwapolaiyemi (Iseolupo) Adepitan, is bringing its latest tournament to Rowe Park with an ambition that stretches beyond the final score. The aim is to reconnect one of Nigeria’s most historic basketball venues with the next generation of players.

Educational Basketball is bringing its latest tournament to Rowe Park with the Summer Classic 2026 | Instagram / (@educationalbasketball)

That is why Rowe Park matters. Not because of nostalgia alone, but because it already possesses something every great sporting venue needs: history.

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Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

For Lai Alimi, better known as Coach Mancini, the significance of Rowe Park is deeply rooted in its history. The park has long been regarded as a hotbed of basketball in Lagos, a place whose reputation and traditions have grown alongside the players who have passed through its courts. Alimi sees parallels with Rucker Park in New York, another court whose cultural significance extends far beyond the game itself.

“Rowe Park is regarded as the hotbed of basketball in Lagos and can be likened to the famous Rucker Park in New York, with a rich history and tradition,” Alimi tells Pulse Sports.

Rowe Park, Yaba | Photo Credit: finixsports blog via WordPress

For him, bringing the Educational Basketball tournament to the park is an opportunity to build on that legacy while creating a meaningful platform for the present generation.

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The tournament, he believes, can give players the chance to showcase their abilities, compete against the best available talent and complement the work already being done by the Lagos State Sports Commission and the basketball association. Just as importantly, he sees it as a way to strengthen the relationship between the organisations working to develop the game and, ultimately, inspire the next generation of potential basketball stars.

That emphasis on education also extends beyond what happens between the lines.

Alimi believes that any serious effort to develop basketball must account for the health and wellbeing of the people who make the sport possible. Sports medicine education, he argues, can give players, coaches, officials, fans and spectators a better understanding of sports injuries, prevention and treatment, while addressing the dangers of self-medication—an often overlooked aspect of sporting culture.

Lai Alimi, better known as Coach Mancini

“Sports medicine is an integral part of sports at different levels,” Alimi explains.

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“Sports medicine education would provide players, coaches, officials, fans and spectators with types of sports injury, preventive measures, treatment and also dangers associated with self medication.”

Rowe Park, Yaba | Photo Credit: newfanzone blog via WordPress

Rowe Park’s history may have been built by the generations who came before, but its next chapter could be shaped by young athletes who now have a bigger audience, a stronger platform and, potentially, a route to opportunities far beyond the court on which they began

Sustainable development requires more than just shining a spotlight on players; it demands investment in the local minds guiding them.

Addressing whether the event features dedicated training to empower community coaches, Educational Basketball confirmed a key educational component:

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“There will be a coaches’ conference at the event that highlights instructional teaching.”

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

For the Adepitan brothers, that reflects a broader philosophy. Developing basketball means developing everything around the game; coaches, education, health and opportunities alongside talent.

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

Beyond the final buzzer and the crowning of champions, the true victory lies in the doors opened for homegrown talent. The tournament arrives at a time when the distance between a talented player in Lagos and the wider basketball world is smaller than it has ever been. With games increasingly accessible to global audiences, Lai Alimi sees the event as a potential window for players who might otherwise remain unseen.

Alimi underscored the profound digital reach of the modern game, noting how local athletes can transcend geographical boundaries:

“The world is a global village and this tournament can be watched from different parts of the world,” Alimi explained. “Coaches, scouts, and managers are usually on the look-out for talented players, and this tournament creates a platform for international visibility for the players.”

Photo Credit: Educational Basketball

Educational Basketball’s challenge is to build on that foundation, creating a tournament that attracts elite competition, encourages learning and gives young Nigerian players greater exposure to the wider basketball world.