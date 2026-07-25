Ex-Chelsea champion defends Man City's 115 charges

Manchester City's new boss Enzo Maresca addressed concerns over the 115 champions.

New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has dismissed mounting scrutiny regarding the club's 115 financial charges, insisting he has no personal concerns as he begins his tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

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The 46-year-old Italian was recently unveiled as the successor to Pep Guardiola, signing a three-year contract that will keep him in the dugout until the summer of 2029.

Enzo Maresca dismisses financial concerns

Maresca takes over a club that is still waiting for an independent commission's verdict on 115 charges of alleged financial impropriety. The complex probe relates to alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations spanning from 2009 to 2018.

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When questioned about the potential ramifications during his first official press conference, the former Chelsea boss remained completely unbothered, pointing to the lack of development in the case over the past few years.

"The only thing I can say is three years ago, the Treble season, I was here and it was the same words about this. In three years, it’s still the same," Maresca stated.

🚨 Enzo Maresca on 115 charges: “The only thing I can say is three years ago, the Treble season, I was here and it was the same words about this. In three years, it’s still the same”.



“Nothing has happened”.



“I don’t have any concerns personally”. pic.twitter.com/AK0z4nkDWW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2026

"Nothing has happened. I don’t have any concerns personally," he concluded.

A new era begins at Manchester City

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Maresca's confidence stems from his intimate knowledge of the club's internal structure. He previously served as a highly regarded assistant manager under Guardiola during Manchester City's historic 2022/23 campaign, where the squad secured a legendary Treble consisting of the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Following a relatively successful stint leading Chelsea, the Italian tactician has now returned to Manchester to oversee a transition.

Enzo Maresca, new Man City manager || Imago

The Guardiola era concluded in the summer of 2026, ending a spectacular decade that delivered numerous major honours, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

Maresca is already actively reshaping the squad for the upcoming 2026/27 season. The club recently broke their transfer record by securing English midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a staggering £116 million.

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