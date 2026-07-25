WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons arrive Rabat in style as title defence begins
Nigeria's Super Falcons have arrived in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the start of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as they prepare to begin their quest for a record-extending 11th continental title.
The reigning African champions travelled from Casablanca after completing an intensive 10-day training camp under the supervision of head coach Justine Madugu.
Super Falcons make stylish arrival
The ten-time African champions made a memorable entrance into the Moroccan capital, dressed in coordinated green-and-white traditional attire that reflected the team's unity, confidence, and Nigerian heritage.
The squad appeared relaxed and focused as they settled into their new base ahead of the tournament's opening fixtures.
🦅 The Super Falcons have landed— National Sports Commission (@NatSportsComm) July 25, 2026
Nigeria’s Ten- time African champions are set for WAFCON 2026, where they’ll face 3 teams in the group stage.
🆚 Malawi
🆚 Zambia
🆚 Egypt
The National Sports Commission wishes the team a successful campaign and the very best as they fly the… pic.twitter.com/lxg4OxeRrq
Their arrival marks the final phase of preparations before competitive action begins.
🦅🇳🇬 The Super Falcons have arrived in Rabat ahead of Tuesday's group opener against Malawi.— Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) July 25, 2026
📸 @Justinaaniefiok #WAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/5UPcG9EP2g
The Queens— Hassan Abdulsalam 🇳🇬 (@ProudlyHassan) July 25, 2026
Iyalaya won
Our Mothers land in Rabat in style
📸 @Justinaaniefiok pic.twitter.com/Fx13bYMt0x
Friendly victory boosts confidence
Nigeria heads into the tournament in high spirits after recording a 2-1 victory over Tanzania's Twiga Stars in their final warm-up match last Thursday.
Captain Rasheedat Ajibade opened the scoring before Esther Okoronkwo, who recently joined Canadian side AFC Toronto, netted the winning goal to hand the Super Falcons a morale-boosting victory.
The result capped an encouraging training camp in Casablanca, where Coach Madugu had the opportunity to fine-tune his squad ahead of the championship.
Nigeria begin campaign against Malawi
The Super Falcons will play all of their Group C fixtures in Rabat, beginning with a clash against tournament debutants Malawi at the Al Madina Stadium on Tuesday.
Nigeria will then face Zambia's Copper Queens at the same venue before concluding the group stage against Egypt's Cleopatras at the Olympic Stadium.
The fixtures are expected to provide stern tests as the Super Falcons seek a place in the knockout rounds.
Nigeria enters the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, having dominated women's football in Africa for decades.
The Super Falcons remain the continent's most successful women's national team and are determined to add another chapter to their illustrious history by securing an unprecedented 11th WAFCON title.