WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons arrive Rabat in style as title defence begins

Nigeria's Super Falcons have arrived in Rabat for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a successful training camp in Casablanca.

Nigeria's Super Falcons have arrived in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the start of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as they prepare to begin their quest for a record-extending 11th continental title.

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Super Falcons arrive Rabat in style. Image: Justina Aniefiok (X)

The reigning African champions travelled from Casablanca after completing an intensive 10-day training camp under the supervision of head coach Justine Madugu.

Super Falcons arrive Rabat in style. Image: Justina Aniefiok (X)

Super Falcons make stylish arrival

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The ten-time African champions made a memorable entrance into the Moroccan capital, dressed in coordinated green-and-white traditional attire that reflected the team's unity, confidence, and Nigerian heritage.

The squad appeared relaxed and focused as they settled into their new base ahead of the tournament's opening fixtures.

🦅 The Super Falcons have landed



Nigeria’s Ten- time African champions are set for WAFCON 2026, where they’ll face 3 teams in the group stage.



🆚 Malawi

🆚 Zambia

🆚 Egypt



The National Sports Commission wishes the team a successful campaign and the very best as they fly the… pic.twitter.com/lxg4OxeRrq — National Sports Commission (@NatSportsComm) July 25, 2026

Their arrival marks the final phase of preparations before competitive action begins.

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🦅🇳🇬 The Super Falcons have arrived in Rabat ahead of Tuesday's group opener against Malawi.



📸 @Justinaaniefiok #WAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/5UPcG9EP2g — Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) July 25, 2026

The Queens

Iyalaya won

Our Mothers land in Rabat in style



📸 @Justinaaniefiok pic.twitter.com/Fx13bYMt0x — Hassan Abdulsalam 🇳🇬 (@ProudlyHassan) July 25, 2026

Friendly victory boosts confidence

Nigeria heads into the tournament in high spirits after recording a 2-1 victory over Tanzania's Twiga Stars in their final warm-up match last Thursday.

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Captain Rasheedat Ajibade opened the scoring before Esther Okoronkwo, who recently joined Canadian side AFC Toronto, netted the winning goal to hand the Super Falcons a morale-boosting victory.

The result capped an encouraging training camp in Casablanca, where Coach Madugu had the opportunity to fine-tune his squad ahead of the championship.

Nigeria begin campaign against Malawi

The Super Falcons will play all of their Group C fixtures in Rabat, beginning with a clash against tournament debutants Malawi at the Al Madina Stadium on Tuesday.

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Nigeria will then face Zambia's Copper Queens at the same venue before concluding the group stage against Egypt's Cleopatras at the Olympic Stadium.

The fixtures are expected to provide stern tests as the Super Falcons seek a place in the knockout rounds.

Nigeria enters the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, having dominated women's football in Africa for decades.