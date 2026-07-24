WAFCON 2026: Abiodun, Gift Monday join Super Falcons camp ahead of Malawi clash

Super Falcons camp is complete as Deborah Abiodun and Gift Monday arrive in Casablanca ahead of Nigeria’s 2026 WAFCON.

Super Falcons have received a major boost ahead of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with midfielders Deborah Abiodun and Gift Monday arriving at the team’s training camp in Casablanca, Morocco.

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Super Falcons players || Imago

The arrival of the United States-based duo completes head coach Justine Madugu’s 25-player squad, allowing the ten-time African champions to begin the final stage of preparations ahead of their continental campaign.

Travel delays keep duo waiting

Abiodun and Monday were initially expected to join the team earlier in the week but experienced travel difficulties after their scheduled flight was cancelled.

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Deborah Abiodun in her element with the Super Falcons. (Photo Credit: Justina Aniefiok)

The delay meant the midfielders missed Nigeria’s final warm-up fixture against Tanzania’s Twiga Stars, where the Super Falcons secured a 2-1 victory on Thursday evening.

Despite their late arrival, both players have now linked up with their teammates as the squad prepares for the competitive fixtures ahead.

Deborah Abiodun was part of the Super Falcons squad that won the last WAFCON in Morocco.

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Gift Monday, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on selection for the last edition but has remained an important figure in Nigeria’s women’s football setup.

Super Falcons move to Rabat for group matches

Following their preparations in Casablanca, the Super Falcons will travel to Rabat on Friday, the venue for their Group C fixtures.

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Nigeria will begin their campaign against Malawi’s Scorchers on Tuesday, before facing Zambia and Egypt in their remaining group matches.