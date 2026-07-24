Spain coach De la Fuente praises Lamine Yamal's wonderful World Cup performance

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has praised teenage star Lamine Yamal for his crucial role in the nation's historic 2026 World Cup victory.

The coach emphasised the winger's remarkable maturity and tactical discipline, noting that the Barcelona prodigy prioritised the team's success over personal accolades to help secure the trophy.

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Entering the tournament as one of football's most hyped young talents, Yamal delivered on expectations despite carrying an injury at the start.

The Barcelona winger was key to Spain's attack in the final, helping his team defeat Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

De la Fuente speaks highly of Yamal

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De la Fuente highlighted how the youngster adapted to the tournament's demands, pointing out that his mental development was as impressive as his on-field skill.

"Lamine is a footballer who has had an extraordinary experience and a fantastic performance," De la Fuente told Marca.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente || Imago

"He has matured a great deal, worked immensely hard for the team, and known how to put the general good before individual glory."

De la Fuente was thrilled with his overall contribution. "He is a great footballer, very young, who is still developing, but this will make him better in the future," the manager added.

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"His development has been planned. He came from a period of inactivity and has done a wonderful job."

De la Fuente credited the "La Familia" ethos, first established during their European Championship triumph, as the key to their World Cup success.

Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

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"Beyond the unquestionable footballing talent, I would highlight the human quality," he explained.