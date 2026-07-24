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'Baby Leclerc on the way!' - Fans go wild as Alexandra Leclerc debuts seemingly visible baby bump at Hungarian GP

David Ben
David Ben 13:23 - 24 July 2026
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'Baby Leclerc on the way!' - Fans go wild as Alexandra Leclerc debuts seemingly visible baby bump at Hungarian GP
Photo Credits: Getty Images
The Ferrari driver’s wife has reignited months of pregnancy speculation after appearing alongside Charles Leclerc during Friday’s practice sessions at the Hungaroring.
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Alexandra Leclerc has sparked fresh pregnancy speculation after appearing alongside her husband, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

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The couple were seen at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary, during Friday’s practice sessions, where Alexandra was also pictured with the couple’s beloved pet, Leo.

Alexandra Leclerc sparked fresh pregnancy speculation after appearing alongside her husband, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc | Getty

But it was Alexandra’s appearance that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

In photos from the day, some social media users pointed to what they believed appeared to be a seemingly visible baby bump, reigniting speculation that the couple could be expecting their first child.

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Alexandra Leclerc debuts seemingly visible baby bump at Hungarian GP practice| IMAGO

Within hours, the images began circulating online, with fans once again connecting Alexandra’s appearance to pregnancy rumours that have followed the couple in recent months.

‘Baby Leclerc on the Way!’

Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra at the paddock of the Hungarian GP practice in Hungaroring | IMAGO
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The latest photos quickly prompted a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom appeared convinced that Alexandra’s latest appearance could be the clearest indication yet that she and Charles may be preparing to become parents.

One fan reacted to the viral footage with excitement, commenting: "BABY LECLERC IS ON THE WAY 😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗😭💗"

While others speculated about whether the Ferrari star could soon be welcoming a new member into his family.

See more reactions from X below.

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The reaction reflects the intense interest that has surrounded Alexandra and Charles’ relationship, particularly among Formula One fans who closely follow their appearances away from the track.

Alexandra has also become a familiar presence around the Ferrari driver’s racing career, regularly appearing at Grand Prix weekends and sharing glimpses of their life together.

The latest sighting comes nearly five months after F1's heartthrob couple tied the knot in an exclusive ceremony in Monaco.

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Pregnancy Rumours Remain Unconfirmed

Alexandra Leclerc debuts seemingly visible baby bump at Hungarian GP practice| IMAGO

Despite the renewed speculation, neither Alexandra nor Charles has publicly confirmed that they are expecting a baby.

The couple have also not addressed the latest reactions to the photographs from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

As a result, the pregnancy speculation remains just that — speculation.

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The appearance of a possible baby bump in photographs can be interpreted in different ways, and there has been no official announcement from the couple to confirm that they are preparing to welcome their first child.

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