Napoli director addresses De Bruyne's scathing comment on ex-manager Conte

Napoli's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has publicly responded to Kevin De Bruyne's harsh critique of former manager Antonio Conte.

Following a difficult debut season in Serie A, De Bruyne did not mince words about his philosophical clash with Conte.

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The playmaker's comments, coupled with transfer speculation after the 2026 World Cup, prompted the club to clarify its stance.

Manna confirmed that De Bruyne is under contract and expected to join pre-season training under new head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Manna responds to De Bruyne and Conte’s rift

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In a candid interview with Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad, De Bruyne detailed the friction between him and his former manager.

"It was difficult for me, of course, because Conte has a very different vision of football than I do; we shouldn't beat around the bush about that," he admitted.

Giovanni Manna, the Sporting Director of Napoli || Imago

The Belgian star felt he was misused and the team's defensive approach limited his impact. "We play very defensively. If you score one goal every match in a 5-4-1... That's not so great," he stated.

When asked if he was happy about Conte's departure, De Bruyne was blunt: "For me, yes. As far as I'm concerned, he didn't have to stay."

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During a recent press conference, Giovanni Manna acknowledged the midfielder's remarks but sought to quell any sense of a lasting dispute.

"I did not appreciate some of his words, but there's no problem," Manna said, as reported by Football Italia.

Kevin De Bruyne || Imago

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The director emphasised that De Bruyne's contractual situation—a two-year deal with an option for a third—supersedes any public statements.

Manna dismissed the idea that the player could force a move, stating, "Kevin doesn't have to decide if he's staying or leaving; he is part of the project and will put himself at the disposal of the coach, just like all the other players."

Ex-Napoli manager Antonio Conte || Imago