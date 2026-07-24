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Fenerbahce prepare massive bid and lucrative contract for AC Milan's Leao

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:44 - 24 July 2026
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Fenerbahce prepare massive bid for Leao
AC Milan star Rafael Leao's future at the club is increasingly uncertain as Turkish giants Fenerbahce prepare to intensify their efforts to sign the Portuguese international.
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For Milan, selling Leao is seen as a crucial step to finance further squad reinforcements, following the recent acquisitions of Mario Gila and Goncalo Ramos. 

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While Leao is still weighing his options and hoping for interest from top English or Spanish clubs, Fenerbahce and their rivals Galatasaray are the only teams to have made concrete approaches so far.

With a substantial salary package on the table, Fenerbahce believe they can win the race for the forward.

Fenerbahce push for Leao

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According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Fenerbahce are ramping up their pursuit of Leao, with AC Milan reportedly seeking a transfer fee between €50 million and €60 million. 

Representatives from the Turkish club are expected to meet with Leao's camp in Milan shortly, though a formal offer has not yet been submitted to the Rossoneri.

Rafael Leao for Milan (Credit: Imago)
Rafael Leao for Milan (Credit: Imago)

Fenerbahce are reportedly prepared to offer Leao a contract worth approximately €10 million per season, plus bonuses, in a bid to outmanoeuvre Galatasaray. 

Speculation about a move to Turkey has been fuelled by reports in Gazzetta that the winger recently spent part of his holiday there. However, AC Milan are still awaiting an official bid.

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Despite the strong interest from Turkey, Leao is reportedly holding out for an offer from a leading club in England or Spain before making a final decision. 

Gazzetta also notes that the 27-year-old has ruled out a move to another Italian club but would consider a transfer to Turkey if the conditions are right. 

His performances at the World Cup, where he scored against Uzbekistan but only started one match, have not yet triggered a widespread bidding war.

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Fenerbahce prepare massive bid for Leao
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24.07.2026
Fenerbahce prepare massive bid and lucrative contract for AC Milan's Leao