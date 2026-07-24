‘I’m not doing this job for myself’ - Klopp vows to quit Germany post if pressured

Jurgen Klopp has been officially named the new head coach of the German national team, taking the helm after a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

The 56-year-old former Liverpool manager has signed a four-year contract, positioning him to lead Germany through the 2028 European Championship and the 2030 World Cup.

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Klopp acknowledged the significant challenge ahead, as the national side has not won a World Cup knockout match since lifting the trophy in 2014.

However, the celebrated coach immediately set firm boundaries during his unveiling, issuing a stern warning to the media and public regarding his family's privacy.

Klopp warns after accepting Germany role

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His comments come in the wake of Germany's shock exit from the 2026 World Cup, where Paraguay eliminated them on penalties in the Round of 32.

Eager to prevent a similar situation, Klopp made his position clear. "I’m not doing this job for myself. I’m doing it for you," he stated.

"I’m taking this job even though I’ve seen how you’ve treated Julian Nagelsmann... The day you don’t want me anymore, you say so and I’m gone, without severance pay."

Jurgen Klopp, former Liverpool manager (Credit: Imago)

He continued with a direct ultimatum: "If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace, I’m gone. Criticise me if something doesn’t work.

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“I’m happy to work on it. It’s all about the job. Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have a career after the national team. Ideally, this is the highlight of my career."

Klopp was the frontrunner for the position as soon as Nagelsmann stepped down, and he confirmed that discussions with the German FA (DFB) progressed rapidly.

"Jurgen Klopp, like few others, embodies passion, credibility, and the ability to inspire people," Neuendorf said.

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"After Julian Nagelsmann’s resignation, he was our unequivocal choice... That’s why we pursued him relentlessly."