Germany head coach Nagelsmann set to resign as DFB lines up Klopp as replacement

Julian Nagelsmann's tenure as Germany's head coach is nearing its end following a crisis meeting with the German Football Association (DFB).

Despite topping their group with wins over Curaçao and Ivory Coast and a loss to Ecuador, Germany crashed out in the round of 32.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team suffered a stunning defeat to Paraguay on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw at full-time.

Following a frank assessment of this premature exit, the DFB leadership made its position clear, leaving Nagelsmann with limited options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nagelsmann asked to resign

After a dismal World Cup performance, the DFB has reportedly advised Nagelsmann to resign.

Should he decline, a formal dismissal is anticipated, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp positioned as the leading candidate to take the helm.

According to Sky Sports, Nagelsmann participated in a three-and-a-half-hour summit at the DFB headquarters on Thursday.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann| Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting included high-ranking officials such as DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, Managing Director Andreas Rettig, Sporting Director Rudi Völler, and Bundesliga President Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The DFB has strongly recommended that Nagelsmann offer his resignation. If he chooses not to step down, the association is prepared to proceed with a formal termination.

Speculation about Nagelsmann's successor has quickly centered on Jurgen Klopp, who is considered the clear favourite.

Klopp, ex-Liverpool manager|| imago

Klopp has been on a sabbatical since leaving Liverpool in May 2024 after a celebrated nine-year spell that saw the club win major honours, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is currently serving as a World Cup pundit for MagentaTV and also holds a key position as head of global football for the Red Bull network.