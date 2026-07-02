World Cup
Germany head coach Nagelsmann set to resign as DFB lines up Klopp as replacement
Despite topping their group with wins over Curaçao and Ivory Coast and a loss to Ecuador, Germany crashed out in the round of 32.
The team suffered a stunning defeat to Paraguay on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw at full-time.
Following a frank assessment of this premature exit, the DFB leadership made its position clear, leaving Nagelsmann with limited options.
Nagelsmann asked to resign
After a dismal World Cup performance, the DFB has reportedly advised Nagelsmann to resign.
Should he decline, a formal dismissal is anticipated, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp positioned as the leading candidate to take the helm.
According to Sky Sports, Nagelsmann participated in a three-and-a-half-hour summit at the DFB headquarters on Thursday.
The meeting included high-ranking officials such as DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, Managing Director Andreas Rettig, Sporting Director Rudi Völler, and Bundesliga President Hans-Joachim Watzke.
The DFB has strongly recommended that Nagelsmann offer his resignation. If he chooses not to step down, the association is prepared to proceed with a formal termination.
Speculation about Nagelsmann's successor has quickly centered on Jurgen Klopp, who is considered the clear favourite.
Klopp has been on a sabbatical since leaving Liverpool in May 2024 after a celebrated nine-year spell that saw the club win major honours, including the Premier League and Champions League.
He is currently serving as a World Cup pundit for MagentaTV and also holds a key position as head of global football for the Red Bull network.
Appointing Klopp would be a significant achievement for the DFB, promising a new tactical direction and a much-needed boost for the national team's supporters.