World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

‘Even if he's 80 per cent fit’ - Ex-England star urges Tuchel to drop Madueke for unfit Saka

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:07 - 02 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ex-England star urges Tuchel to drop Madueke
Former England international Micah Richards has called for manager Thomas Tuchel to reinstate Bukayo Saka to the starting lineup for the upcoming World Cup Round of 16 match against Mexico.
Advertisement

The Three Lions scraped through their last match against DR Congo with a 2-1 comeback victory, but the performance raised concerns about their effectiveness on the wings.

Advertisement

Saka holds a significant advantage in international experience, with 53 caps, 14 goals, and 11 assists for his country. 

Despite starting only one game in the tournament and appearing as a substitute in three others, he has already provided two assists.

Advertisement

Richards advises Tuchel

Richards argued that Saka's inclusion is essential to restore England's attacking rhythm, suggesting that Noni Madueke should make way.

Micah Richards || Photo Credit: Imago
Micah Richards || Photo Credit: Imago

Speaking to the BBC, Richards was unequivocal about the necessary changes. "If Saka is fit, Saka has to start – it's as simple as that", he stated. "Even if he's 80 per cent fit, he has to start."

The pundit also commented on England's other wide options, noting, "I think [Marcus] Rashford didn't really live up to expectations, and [Anthony] Gordon did really well on that left-hand side when he came on."

Advertisement
Madueke in action for England || imago
Madueke in action for England || imago

In contrast, Madueke has earned 15 caps for England, contributing one goal and four assists. 

He has started three of the four World Cup matches so far, registering one assist in the group stage opener against Croatia.

Saka for Engalnd || imago
Saka for Engalnd || imago

England's next challenge is a formidable one, as they face co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

Advertisement

Tuchel acknowledged that the high altitude presents a significant hurdle for his team.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Bukayo Saka embraces mum Kemi and celebrates with fiancée Tolami after England reach World Cup Quarter-finals
Lifestyle
02.07.2026
Bukayo Saka embraces mum Kemi and celebrates with fiancée Tolami after England reach World Cup Quarter-finals
"See humbleness" - Lionel Messi’s airport security check goes VIRAL ahead of World Cup clash
Lifestyle
02.07.2026
"See humbleness" - Lionel Messi’s airport security check goes VIRAL ahead of World Cup clash
Ex-England star urges Tuchel to drop Madueke
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
‘Even if he's 80 per cent fit’ - Ex-England star urges Tuchel to drop Madueke for unfit Saka
Tielemans downplays on-pitch clash with Trossard
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
‘There was no issue’ - Tielemans downplays on-pitch clash with Trossard during Belgium's World Cup comeback
Germany head coach Nagelsmann set to resign
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
Germany head coach Nagelsmann set to resign as DFB lines up Klopp as replacement
Super Eagles prospect cleared of sexual assault charges
Super Eagles
02.07.2026
Super Eagles prospect escapes prison sentence, cleared of sexual assault charges