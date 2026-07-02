‘Even if he's 80 per cent fit’ - Ex-England star urges Tuchel to drop Madueke for unfit Saka

Former England international Micah Richards has called for manager Thomas Tuchel to reinstate Bukayo Saka to the starting lineup for the upcoming World Cup Round of 16 match against Mexico.

The Three Lions scraped through their last match against DR Congo with a 2-1 comeback victory, but the performance raised concerns about their effectiveness on the wings.

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Saka holds a significant advantage in international experience, with 53 caps, 14 goals, and 11 assists for his country.

Despite starting only one game in the tournament and appearing as a substitute in three others, he has already provided two assists.

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Richards advises Tuchel

Richards argued that Saka's inclusion is essential to restore England's attacking rhythm, suggesting that Noni Madueke should make way.

Micah Richards || Photo Credit: Imago

Speaking to the BBC, Richards was unequivocal about the necessary changes. "If Saka is fit, Saka has to start – it's as simple as that", he stated. "Even if he's 80 per cent fit, he has to start."

The pundit also commented on England's other wide options, noting, "I think [Marcus] Rashford didn't really live up to expectations, and [Anthony] Gordon did really well on that left-hand side when he came on."

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Madueke in action for England || imago

In contrast, Madueke has earned 15 caps for England, contributing one goal and four assists.

He has started three of the four World Cup matches so far, registering one assist in the group stage opener against Croatia.

Saka for Engalnd || imago

England's next challenge is a formidable one, as they face co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

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