‘There was no issue’ - Tielemans downplays on-pitch clash with Trossard during Belgium's World Cup comeback

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans has played down a heated on-field argument with Belgian teammate Leandro Trossard that occurred during their dramatic World Cup victory over Senegal.

The incident took place with Belgium trailing 2-0 and on the brink of a shock exit from the tournament.

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As players gathered for a water break, Tielemans and the Arsenal winger were spotted exchanging angry words.

The situation escalated, requiring teammates Romelu Lukaku and Nicolas Raskin to step in and separate them after Trossard was seen shoving Tielemans.

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Tielemans dismisses rift with Trossard

The two Premier League stars were seen in a physical confrontation during a second-half hydration break before ultimately combining to help spark a remarkable comeback for the Red Devils.

Lukaku scored in the 86th minute to give his team hope, and just three minutes later, Tielemans headed in a cross from Trossard to level the score.

Any sign of animosity disappeared during the celebrations, as Tielemans lifted Trossard into the air, showing their dispute was resolved for the team's benefit.

Trossard and Tielemans in a heated argument || imago

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Tielemans went on to score the winning goal, converting a penalty in the 125th minute—the latest goal ever recorded in World Cup history—to send Belgium into the round of 16.

After the match, the midfielder dismissed any notion of a lasting feud with Trossard, attributing the clash to the high stakes of the game.

"No, look, those are the emotions of the moment," Tielemans told reporters, according to ESPN. "We're all winners. We all want to win. To do things right.

Trossard and Tielemans against Belgium|| imago

“To represent our country well, that's all part of it. That's part of football. Afterwards, there was no issue. So yeah, just a match."

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The incredible comeback has revitalised Belgium's campaign, turning a potential disaster into a memorable victory.