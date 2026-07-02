Why we collapsed against Belgium — Senegal boss explains

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has admitted his side’s dramatic collapse against Belgium was caused by their desperate attempts to protect a two-goal lead.

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Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr gave Senegal a commanding lead, but Belgium mounted a remarkable comeback.

Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans scored late in the second half to force extra time. With seconds remaining before a penalty shootout, Tielemans calmly converted a VAR-awarded spot-kick to send Belgium through.

Senegal boss Pape Thiaw opens up on heartbreaking collapse

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Reflecting on the painful exit, Thiaw explained where the game slipped away.

“We had the match in hand, winning 2-0, and then we backed off a little towards the end; we wanted to hold onto the score,” Thiaw said.

"Once we conceded 2-1, we retreated even more, and they scored their second goal.”

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The Senegalese coach revealed he tried to inject fresh energy into his players as the game turned against them.