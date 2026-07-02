Why we collapsed against Belgium — Senegal boss explains
The Teranga Lions looked on course for the quarter-finals before collapsing and blowing a two-goal lead.
Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr gave Senegal a commanding lead, but Belgium mounted a remarkable comeback.
Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans scored late in the second half to force extra time. With seconds remaining before a penalty shootout, Tielemans calmly converted a VAR-awarded spot-kick to send Belgium through.
Senegal boss Pape Thiaw opens up on heartbreaking collapse
Reflecting on the painful exit, Thiaw explained where the game slipped away.
“We had the match in hand, winning 2-0, and then we backed off a little towards the end; we wanted to hold onto the score,” Thiaw said.
"Once we conceded 2-1, we retreated even more, and they scored their second goal.”
The Senegalese coach revealed he tried to inject fresh energy into his players as the game turned against them.
“It wasn’t easy; we tried to lift their spirits and bring more energy to the team. It’s not easy because they gave it their all; we wanted to qualify for the people.”