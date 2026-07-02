Advertisement

I will never play for you again — Senegal star tells coach after World Cup collapse

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:54 - 02 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The fallout from Senegal's World Cup heartbreak continues as Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye announced he will no longer represent his country under current boss Pape Thiaw.
Advertisement

The 27-year-old made the explosive statement on social media shortly after Senegal’s heartbreaking Round of 32 exit to Belgium.

Advertisement

The Lions of Teranga suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat after extra time in a game that should have been wrapped up in normal time, thanks to taking a two-goal lead.

Gueye to quit Senegal unless head coach is sacked

Advertisement

Gueye, who had been one of Senegal’s key performers during the tournament, did not hold back in his criticism.

In an Instagram story post, he wrote:“I’ll be back to give you a few words regarding elimination… but I announce today that as long as it’s this technical staff, I’ll take a break from the selection.”

The dramatic collapse came after Senegal appeared to be cruising into the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr had put them in control, but the game turned following Gueye’s substitution in the 64th minute.

Belgium mounted a stunning comeback, with Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans scoring late to force extra time.

Tielemans then converted a VAR-awarded penalty in the 125th minute to complete the turnaround and eliminate Senegal.

The defeat represents a bitter end to a tournament that had raised high hopes for the West African nation.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
From dream to disaster — Senegal's SHOCKING collapse raises questions about Africa's World Cup future
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
From dream to disaster — Senegal's SHOCKING collapse raises questions about Africa's World Cup future
Why we collapsed against Belgium — Senegal boss explains
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
Why we collapsed against Belgium — Senegal boss explains
I will never play for you again — Senegal star tells coach after World Cup collapse
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
I will never play for you again — Senegal star tells coach after World Cup collapse
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 20 recap: Kane denies DR Congo as Senegal miss out on USA Clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 20 recap: Kane denies DR Congo as Senegal miss out on USA Clash
Balogun set unwanted record
Bet Of The Day
02.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Football Predictions With Strong Statistical Backing
Balogun set unwanted record
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Balogun set unwanted record as 10-man USA seal round of 16 spot