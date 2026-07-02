I will never play for you again — Senegal star tells coach after World Cup collapse

The fallout from Senegal's World Cup heartbreak continues as Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye announced he will no longer represent his country under current boss Pape Thiaw.

The 27-year-old made the explosive statement on social media shortly after Senegal’s heartbreaking Round of 32 exit to Belgium.

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Gueye to quit Senegal unless head coach is sacked

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Gueye, who had been one of Senegal’s key performers during the tournament, did not hold back in his criticism.

In an Instagram story post, he wrote:“I’ll be back to give you a few words regarding elimination… but I announce today that as long as it’s this technical staff, I’ll take a break from the selection.”

🚨🚨💣💣 PAPE GUEYE 🇸🇳 DEZINGUE LE STAFF DU SÉNÉGAL ET ANNONCE FAIRE UNE PAUSE AVEC LA SÉLECTION !!!!!!!! 😱😱



« Je reviendrai pour vous dire quelques mots par rapport à l’élimination.



MAIS J’ANNONCE AUJOURD’HUI QUE TANT QUE C’EST CE STAFF TECHNIQUE JE FERAI UNE PAUSE SUR LA… pic.twitter.com/aE4G7wVCvF — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) July 2, 2026

The dramatic collapse came after Senegal appeared to be cruising into the quarter-finals.

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Goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr had put them in control, but the game turned following Gueye’s substitution in the 64th minute.

Belgium mounted a stunning comeback, with Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans scoring late to force extra time.

Tielemans then converted a VAR-awarded penalty in the 125th minute to complete the turnaround and eliminate Senegal.