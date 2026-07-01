‘Why didn’t they walk out like AFCON?’ – Fans mock Senegal after late penalty drama ends World Cup dream

Fans ruthlessly mocked Senegal after the Teranga Lions failed to beat Belgium after throwing away a 2-goal lead

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dramatic collapse has left the Teranga Lions facing heavy mockery on social media, with fans drawing immediate and painful parallels to their infamous continental controversy.

Monumental Collapse Triggers Extra-Time Heartbreak

The West African heavyweights appeared to have one foot firmly in the Round of 16 after building a commanding 2-0 lead, courtesy of clinical strikes from Habib Diarra in the 25th minute and Ismaïla Sarr in the 51st minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, everything unravelled in the 86th minute as a relentless Belgian side fought back, capitalising on a monumental defensive collapse to score two quick-fire goals through Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans.

The definitive killer blow arrived in the final minute of extra time when VAR awarded Belgium a highly contentious penalty.

Tielemans calmly stepped up to convert the spot-kick, completing a masterful captain's performance and sending the shattered Senegalese squad packing from the global showcase.

Social Media Flooded with Mockery Over Past Antics

Following the final whistle, fans quickly flooded X (formerly Twitter) to point out the glaring, painful irony of the situation. The late penalty drama immediately reminded football fans of the infamous 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On that occasion, Senegal protested a late penalty against Morocco by staging a temporary walkoff, delaying the match for 30 minutes before returning to win in extra time, a victory that was later overturned and awarded to Morocco as a forfeiture in a landmark disciplinary ruling.

With no room for such antics on the world stage, following specific FIFA rules preventing such, fans ruthlessly mocked the Teranga Lions' helplessness. One supporter wrote on X, “Surprised Senegal didn’t walk off the field like they did at AFCON and delay the penalty kick for 30 minutes.”

Another rival fan added, “Why didn’t Senegal team walk off the pitch vs Belgium like they did in Afcon😂😂😂, bunch of Clowns,” while a third supporter admitted the decision was harsh but fair game, stating, “If that was the AFCON Senegal would have walked off the field. That's never a penalty.”