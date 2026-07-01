Senegal were ripped to shreds online after surrendering a two-goal lead against Belgium to crash out of the Round of 32

Senegal's dramatic collapse at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has ignited a fierce wave of backlash online, with football fans using the defeat to drag up the team's past continental scandals.

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The Teranga Lions surrendered a commanding two-goal cushion to exit the tournament in humiliating fashion, sparking renewed calls for them to completely relinquish their claim to African football supremacy.

Senegal stumbles as Red Devils Force Historic Capitulation

The West African heavyweights appeared to have one foot firmly in the Round of 16 after building a comfortable 2-0 cushion, courtesy of clinical strikes from Habib Diarra in the 25th minute and Ismaïla Sarr in the 51st minute.

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However, everything unravelled in the 86th minute when a relentless Belgian side fought back, capitalising on a monumental defensive collapse to score two quick-fire goals through Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans.

The definitive killer blow arrived in the final minute of extra time when VAR awarded Belgium a highly contentious penalty.

Tielemans calmly stepped up to convert the spot-kick, completing a masterful captain's performance and sending the shattered Senegalese squad packing from the World Cup.

Ruthless Supporters Back CAF Disciplinary Ruling

Following the final whistle, fans quickly flooded X (formerly Twitter) to taunt the deposed African champions about their lost title, with many loudly supporting the landmark decision made by CAF’s appeals board.

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The late-game penalty drama directly mirrored the infamous 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, where Senegal protested a late penalty against Morocco by staging a temporary walkoff and delaying the match for 30 minutes. Though they returned to win on the pitch, the victory was later overturned and awarded to Morocco as a forfeiture.

Angry supporters showed zero sympathy for the text-book collapse, with one fan exploding on social media, “Senegal Senegal Senegal! You deserve everything you’re going through. Ah ah ah, CAS must make sure they return the AFCON trophy to Morocco. I now fully support CAF.”

Other fans quickly joined in on the condemnation, with another adding, “Seems about right that they gave the AFCON to Morocco. Senegal ain’t shit they’re also terrible losers,” while a third critic concluded that the team had become an embarrassment, stating, “Senegal shouldn’t have even qualified for this World Cup. They are a shame to be called AFCON champions.”