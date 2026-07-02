Argentina vs Cape Verde 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Fairy tale to come to an end for Mundial minnows

Argentina face off against competition debutants Cape Verde at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in Friday's round of 32 clash.

The reigning world champions enter this fixture as overwhelming favourites seeking a place in the Round of 16, while Cape Verde arrive chasing the most extraordinary result in their nation’s footballing history.

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For Lionel Messi and company, this is the start of their title defence in earnest, while simply reaching this place for Cape Verde has already rewritten what is possible for African football’s smaller nations.

Anything further would be a genuine shock to the tournament bracket.

Argentina vs Cape Verde match preview

Come Friday, the archipelago of 10 islands in the Atlantic Ocean will face reigning champions Argentina in a contest likened to a David vs Goliath battle.

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Argentina's last defeat in a knockout match at any tournament came seven years ago in Belo Horizonte, where they fell in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals to fierce rivals Brazil.

Since that 2-0 defeat, Lionel Scaloni has guided La Seleccion to a pair of Copa titles in 2021 and 2023, either side of a historic run to the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The world champions have shown little sign of slowing down in North America as they won all three group-stage games, a feat they shared with co-hosts Mexico and a star-studded France.

Not even 39-year-old Lionel Messi has shown any signs of letting up, with the Inter Miami forward scoring six times already, although he is currently tied with Kylian Mbappe, who has played a game more.

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They’ll have to be on guard against complacency, though, as seven of their last 13 World Cup knockout ties went to extra-time, while no team has seen more games go to extra-time than Argentina’s 11 in World Cup history.

Cape Verde’s story is the fairy tale of the group stage.

Bubista guided his side to three draws in Group H against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, which proved enough to advance, making them one of the surprise packages of the tournament.

They’re the first nation to progress from their World Cup group without a victory since Chile in 1998, while also becoming the first debuting nation to reach the knockout stages since Slovakia in 2010, and the first African side since Ghana in 2006.

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While they are the lowest scorers among the 32 teams in the knockout stage, the Blue Sharks' defensive resoluteness stands them in good stead against any opponent in knockout football.

They will need to stay compact out of possession and limit the world champions like they did Spain in their tournament debut, but it is a challenge Bubista will accept head-on as Tubaroes Azuis seek a historic victory at Argentina's expense.

Argentina vs Cape Verde head-to-head

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This will be the first-ever meeting between these countries.

Argentina have won each of their last seven World Cup games against African opposition.

Argentina vs Cape Verde bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Argentina to score over 2.5 goals 2.05 High Value bet Cape Verde under 0.5 goals 1.51 Medium Player prop Lionel Messi to score first 3.00 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Argentina to score over 2.5 goals

To kick off our Argentina vs Cape Verde bet builder, we're tipping Messi and Co to score over 2.5 goals in Miami to reach the last 16.

While Cape Verde have defied all pre-tournament expectations to make it here, a knockout tie against the current World Cup holders feels like a step too far.

And having already scored eight across their three group games, Argentina look good value to manage at least three in this game.

Cape Verde under 0.5 goals

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Cape Verde's progression has been one of the stories of the World Cup but it has been built on a solid defence rather than a dangerous attack, having failed to score in two of their three games so far.

Breaching the Argentine backline looks a tall order for the African island nation, so a clean sheet for the favourites feels like the reasonable option.

Lionel Messi to score first

Lionel Messi is still Argentina's focal point at the ripe old age of 39, and for good reason, with some sensational displays at his sixth World Cup so far.

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score another goal for Argentina.

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The superstar is level with Kylian Mbappé on six goals at the tournament so far, having played a game fewer.

He has scored in all three of La Albiceleste's group matches, which has seen him become the World Cup's record goalscorer.

Messi is odds-on to score against Cape Verde, so backing him to open the scoring, which he has done in two of their three games, feels like the smarter route to go here against the minnows.

Argentina vs Cape Verde team news

Having started the success over Jordan on the bench, Messi and Alexis Mac Allister should return to the XI, while Rodrigo De Paul, who was rested, is likely to play from the off.

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Messi has scored six of Argentina's eight goals in North America, accounting for 75% of the defending champions' strikes as they continue their journey to retain their crown.

Still, other players in the group must step up if Scaloni's team are to be successful, something Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández hope to do in the decisive stages of the Mundial.

Although Cristian Romero looked to have injured his knee in the win over Austria, the old-school centre-back is reportedly fine and should return to the team at Nicolas Otamendi's expense.

The Blue Sharks faced a scare ahead of their final group fixture after Telmo Arcanjo, Jamiro Monteiro and Kevin Lenini all seemed to suffer injuries.

However, only Arcanjo's muscle issue has kept the midfielder out since, with the other two featuring.

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While Dailon Rocha Livramento scored four of the team's 16 goals in qualifying, the forward has yet to open his account on the global stage.

Nonetheless, Livramento's overall tally of six goals for the national team pales in comparison to Ryan Mendes's 22 and sits three shy of Garry Rodrigues's 10.

Argentina vs Cape Verde predicted lineups

Argentina predicted XI (4-4-2)

E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro M., Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada; Messi, Lautaro M.

Cape Verde predicted XI (4-1-4-1)

Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, S. Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, J. Cabral; Livramento

Argentina vs Cape Verde prediction

Argentina are the dominant pick to advance here, backed by a tournament form line of three wins from three group-stage fixtures while only conceding one goal.

While the Blue Sharks have frustrated two of their three opponents so far, the South American heavyweights possess one man: Messi, and one of the sport's greatest players is likely to be the difference-maker in Miami on Friday.