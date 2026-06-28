They troubled Spain — Scaloni sends warning to Messi, teammates ahead of Cape Verde clash

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has issued a firm warning to his players ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde.

Speaking at his post-match press conference following Argentina’s 3-1 victory over Jordan in their final group game, Scaloni urged his team, including Lionel Messi, to treat the African debutants with the utmost respect.

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According to the coach, Cape Verde have proven extremely difficult to break down throughout the group stage.

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Lionel Messi came off the bench to score another goal for Argentina.

Scaloni sends warning to Messi, others ahead of Cape Verde clash

“They’re a very good team, and they make it very difficult for all opponents,” Scaloni said of Cape Verde.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni|| Imago

"But they’re a very tough team to beat. It would not be true for me to say they’re not strong, because they really are.

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"They’ve already given Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia a hard time, and these are facts. You’ve got to be even more careful in this World Cup.”

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes and goalkeeper Vozinha | IMAGO

Cape Verde made history by becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage, advancing with three hard-fought draws.

Their disciplined, organised style has earned praise across the tournament.