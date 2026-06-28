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They troubled Spain — Scaloni sends warning to Messi, teammates ahead of Cape Verde clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:36 - 28 June 2026
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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has issued a firm warning to his players ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde.
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Speaking at his post-match press conference following Argentina’s 3-1 victory over Jordan in their final group game, Scaloni urged his team, including Lionel Messi, to treat the African debutants with the utmost respect.

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According to the coach, Cape Verde have proven extremely difficult to break down throughout the group stage.

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Lionel Messi is the top scorer at the FIFA World Cup.
Lionel Messi came off the bench to score another goal for Argentina.

Scaloni sends warning to Messi, others ahead of Cape Verde clash

“They’re a very good team, and they make it very difficult for all opponents,” Scaloni said of Cape Verde.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni|| Imago
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni|| Imago

"But they’re a very tough team to beat. It would not be true for me to say they’re not strong, because they really are.

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"They’ve already given Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia a hard time, and these are facts. You’ve got to be even more careful in this World Cup.”

Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes and goalkeeper Vozinha | IMAGO

Cape Verde made history by becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage, advancing with three hard-fought draws.

Their disciplined, organised style has earned praise across the tournament.

Despite being overwhelming favourites, Argentina will be wary of a potential upset as they chase back-to-back World Cup titles. Scaloni’s message is clear: complacency will not be tolerated.

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