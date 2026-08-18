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Messi vs Ronaldo - Okocha settles long-standing ‘GOAT’ debate

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:43 - 18 August 2026
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Okocha settles long-standing ‘GOAT’ debate
Former Nigerian international Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha has weighed in on the long-standing debate over who is the better player, siding with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.
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The debate between Messi and Ronaldo has defined an era of football, with the pair sharing an incredible 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them.

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Messi continued to show that he is still the best in the world, with a tremendous 2026 FIFA World Cup performance.

The Argentine scored eight goals and provided four assists, leading his team to the final of the World Cup, which they eventually lost 1-0 to Spain.

Okocha picks Messi as his best player

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Speaking on the ObiOne podcast, the former Bolton Wanderers star offered his definitive take on the two football icons who have dominated the sport for over a decade.

Okocha settles GOAT debate|| imago
Okocha settles GOAT debate|| imago

Okocha acknowledged Ronaldo's exceptional talent, particularly his goal-scoring prowess, but argued that Messi operates on a different level entirely.

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"For me, it's Messi," Okocha stated. "Ronaldo is special, but he's a goalscorer like Haaland."

Portugal legend Ronaldo || imago
Portugal legend Ronaldo || imago

He elaborated on the Argentine's unique connection to the game, suggesting it is an innate part of his being.

Lionel Messi || Imago
Lionel Messi || Imago

"Messi is on another planet. He was born to play football. I think Messi would get ill if he didn't play football," he added.

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Okocha's comments add another respected voice to the discussion, highlighting Messi's natural genius as the deciding factor.

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