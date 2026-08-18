Messi vs Ronaldo - Okocha settles long-standing ‘GOAT’ debate
The debate between Messi and Ronaldo has defined an era of football, with the pair sharing an incredible 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them.
Messi continued to show that he is still the best in the world, with a tremendous 2026 FIFA World Cup performance.
The Argentine scored eight goals and provided four assists, leading his team to the final of the World Cup, which they eventually lost 1-0 to Spain.
Okocha picks Messi as his best player
Speaking on the ObiOne podcast, the former Bolton Wanderers star offered his definitive take on the two football icons who have dominated the sport for over a decade.
Okocha acknowledged Ronaldo's exceptional talent, particularly his goal-scoring prowess, but argued that Messi operates on a different level entirely.
"For me, it's Messi," Okocha stated. "Ronaldo is special, but he's a goalscorer like Haaland."
He elaborated on the Argentine's unique connection to the game, suggesting it is an innate part of his being.
"Messi is on another planet. He was born to play football. I think Messi would get ill if he didn't play football," he added.
Okocha's comments add another respected voice to the discussion, highlighting Messi's natural genius as the deciding factor.