Messi misses third straight penalty in Inter Miami's crushing defeat to Nashville

Lionel Messi's return to the starting lineup was overshadowed by another penalty miss, extending a concerning spot-kick slump that traces back to the World Cup.

Inter Miami suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to Nashville SC on Saturday. The defeat at Geodis Park was a significant setback for the Herons.

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They failed to reclaim the top spot in the Eastern Conference on a frustrating night for the Argentine superstar.

The match was Messi's first start since the recent passing of his father and agent, Jorge Messi. The 39-year-old has been grappling with the profound personal loss, admitting he is uncertain about his future in football without his father's support.

Penalty woes plague Messi

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Messi's evening took a turn for the worse in the 23rd minute. With Inter Miami already trailing 1-0, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had a prime opportunity to equalise from the penalty spot.

However, his low shot was saved by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake. This marks the third consecutive penalty miss for Messi, a statistical anomaly for the prolific forward.

Messi returns to Inter Miami || Imago

According to ESPN, it's the first time he has failed to convert from the spot in three straight attempts since 2014.

The streak began during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with unsuccessful attempts against Austria and Egypt.

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Adding to his on-field struggles, Messi was denied by sheer misfortune late in the game. In a single chaotic attack, one of his shots hit both posts without crossing the goal line, and another attempt was subsequently disallowed for offside.

Inter Miami now faces a quick turnaround with a challenging away fixture against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Messi in action for Inter Miami || Imago

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