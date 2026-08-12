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Messi thanks Ronaldo, fans for support after his father's death

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:49 - 12 August 2026
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Lionel Messi followed up his lengthy open letter to his departed father with a message of gratitude to many who have shown support following his great loss.
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Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received following the recent death of his father and long-time agent, Jorge Messi.

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The 39-year-old Argentine released a follow-up statement on his Instagram story to acknowledge the footballing community as he continues his indefinite bereavement leave.

Messi's message of gratitude

Messi used the platform to thank fans, fellow professionals, and the media for their empathy during the grieving process.

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"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love, respect, and enormous consideration you had for me and my family during this very painful time due to the passing of my dad," Messi wrote. 

"Thank you for being with us, for every message, every gesture, and, above all, for respecting our pain and our privacy."

Ronaldo sets rivalry aside

The outpouring of support transcended the sport's most historic on-pitch rivalries. Cristiano Ronaldo was among the high-profile figures who publicly offered their condolences in response to Messi's initial tribute post.

"A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength," the Portuguese forward commented on Instagram.

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The gesture highlighted profound mutual respect between the two defining players of their generation, who share 13 Ballon d'Or awards between themselves. 

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Credit: Imago)

Lionel Messi weighing his future

The passing of Jorge Messi on August 7, 2026, at the age of 68, has cast serious doubt over the final chapter of Messi's decorated playing career.

Lionel and Jorge Messi
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In a lengthy Instagram tribute earlier in the week, the forward admitted he was emotionally devastated and openly questioned his desire to continue playing professionally without his father by his side.

Jorge served as the architect of Messi's entire career, overseeing his historic rise and lasting stay. As messages of support continue to pour in, Messi remains away from club duties in Argentina, taking an indefinite leave to navigate the personal loss.

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