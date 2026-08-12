Ronaldo puts aside rivalry, consoles Messi on passing of his father

Despite their decades-long rivalry, Ronaldo sent a classy message to Lionel Messi after his father's passing

Cristiano Ronaldo has put aside his long-standing rivalry with Lionel Messi to send a heartfelt message to the Argentine following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

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The Portuguese football legend offered his support after Messi paid an emotional tribute to the man who played a major role in his life and football career.

Ronaldo sends emotional message to Messi

Jorge Messi, 68, died last week following a long illness, prompting an emotional response from his son. Messi shared a deeply personal statement reflecting on his father's influence and the pain of losing him.

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Ronaldo responded to the tribute with a message of support, showing a softer side to one of football's most famous rivalries.

"Huge hug to you and your loved ones in this difficult moment, Leo. Stay strong," Ronaldo wrote.

The gesture comes from a player who spent years competing directly with Messi for individual honours and global recognition. Their rivalry defined an era of football, with both players regularly battling for the biggest trophies and personal awards.

Despite that competitive history, Ronaldo offered his condolences at a difficult moment for his long-time rival.

Jorge Messi's huge influence on his son's career

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He was also his son's agent and helped manage the business side of Messi's extraordinary career, becoming an important figure behind the footballer's global brand.

Messi recalled how much his father enjoyed watching him play and how closely they shared his football journey. "You were by my side from the beginning; there was so little left until the end," he wrote.

The Argentina captain also revealed the emotional uncertainty caused by his father's death, admitting that he had doubts about continuing his football career.

Jorge's influence extended far beyond football, however, with Messi describing his father's happiness as being centred on seeing his family doing well.

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