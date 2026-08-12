Lionel Messi says he's considering retirement in sad open letter to dead father

Global football icon Lionel Messi has released a deeply emotional statement in the wake of his father's passing.

Lionel Messi has cast serious doubt over his footballing future, hinting at a potential early retirement in a heartbreaking tribute following the death of his father and long-time agent, Jorge Messi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 68-year-old passed away on Friday, August 7, 2026, at a clinic in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, following a lengthy battle with illness.

What Messi said

Breaking his silence days after the funeral, the 39-year-old Inter Miami forward released a lengthy and emotional open letter on Instagram to honour the man who guided him from his childhood to global superstardom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement contained several poignant reflections on their bond, but one particular passage stunned the sporting world as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner questioned his desire to continue playing.

“I don't know what I'm going to do without you; I don't know how to go on,” Messi wrote. “I only played football, and now I have plenty of doubts that I will keep doing it for much longer.

“You were by my side from the beginning; there was so little left until the end. Why didn't you hold on that little bit more and we could finish together?”

A World Cup overshadowed by grief

The tribute shed light on the immense personal toll Messi endured during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where his father’s declining health weighed heavily on him during the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jorge was hospitalised just before the competition began, prompting the Messi family to request privacy amid growing media speculation. The emotional burden was evident early in the tournament when Messi broke down in tears after scoring a hat-trick during Argentina's 3-0 group-stage victory over Algeria.

Messi revealed in his letter that his ultimate motivation was to win the tournament to bring the trophy to his ailing father.

However, despite his efforts, Argentina fell short in the final, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Spain on July 19, 2026, failing to defend the global crown they previously captured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A final club appearance

Following the conclusion of the international tournament, Messi briefly returned to club duties with Inter Miami, where he remains under contract until the end of the 2028 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He even took to the pitch just 24 hours before his father's passing, scoring twice in a 4-2 Leagues Cup victory over Atlético de San Luis on August 6, 2026. Following the tragic news, the Argentine superstar immediately travelled back to Rosario for the funeral proceedings.