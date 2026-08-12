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No Mikel, Osimhen - Yakubu names his greatest Super Eagles team

Yakubu Aiyegbeni favoured legends and players from his era in his greatest Nigeria XI.

Former Super Eagles star, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has revealed his greatest-ever Super Eagles starting XI.

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Yakubu Aiyegbeni| IMAGO

The former striker, who represented Nigeria for more than a decade, picked a team packed with celebrated names from different generations of the national side.

However, some of the biggest talking points came from the players he left out. Notably, former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi did not make Yakubu's midfield, while current Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was also absent from the starting lineup.

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Yakubu unveiled his selection in a video shared on the official Super Eagles X account.

Yakubu’s Super Eagles all-time squad

The former striker selected Vincent Enyeama in goal. In central defence, Yakubu went with Joseph Yobo and Danny Shittu.

On the flanks, Yakubu selected Celestine Babayaro at left-back. His right-back choice, however, was considerably more unexpected.

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Yakubu picked Bright Osayi-Samuel, a player from the new generation, ahead of several established Nigerian defenders.

Mikel Obi was surprisingly missing

Perhaps the biggest surprise came in midfield.

Despite John Mikel Obi's remarkable career and his status as one of Nigeria's most decorated modern footballers, Yakubu did not include him.

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Instead, the former striker selected Sunday Oliseh as his holding midfielder.

Oliseh was an influential presence for Nigeria during the 1990s and early 2000s and played a key role in the team's success at international level.

Alongside him, Yakubu chose Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha. The legendary playmaker needs little introduction to Nigerian football supporters and was widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted players the country has produced.

Who makes the Yak’s All Time Super Eagles team? 📋 pic.twitter.com/jqoCbJPfUD — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 12, 2026

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On the wings, Yakubu selected Finidi George and Julius Aghahowa.

For the two-man strike partnership, Yakubu unsurprisingly selected himself alongside Nwankwo Kanu.

Yakubu, meanwhile, remains Nigeria's fourth-highest all-time goalscorer, having scored 21 goals in 57 international appearances between 2000 and 2012.

Yakubu’s full Super Eagles XI of all time

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