Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano set for new career path at the end of summer window

Renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has sparked speculation about his future with a surprising post on LinkedIn, suggesting a significant change in his career path may be on the horizon.

The 33-year-old Italian has become a dominant force in football media, known for his relentless social media updates and exclusive transfer news.

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Romano's reporting, punctuated by his famous "here we go" catchphrase, has earned him a massive following, with nearly 30 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) and close to 50 million on Instagram.

His work this summer included breaking major stories such as Tottenham's unexpected signing of Sandro Tonali and Ronald Araujo's loan move to Liverpool.

Fabrizio hints on new career

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In a moment of reflection following the intense summer transfer window, Romano hinted that he is considering a new direction.

"I’m probably not gonna continue into the transfer market industry as I’m doing right now for longer," he wrote.

Fabrizio Romano| Photo Credit: Instagram(@fabriziorom)

"It’s time to change the approach, the view… but this will be another topic soon, after the transfer window closes."

"The adrenaline of the breaking story, the exclusivity, the unexpected factor, from zero links at all to done deal… well, this will always remain unmatched for me," he added, while also noting his "incredible" social media engagement figures.

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The Milan native has previously spoken about the challenges his hectic schedule poses to his personal life.