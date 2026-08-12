‘Press the green button and buy him’ - Ferdinand calls on Man United to sign Arsenal star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has called on his former club and Chelsea to launch a bid for Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, suggesting a fee of up to £70 million would be a bargain for the talented teenager.

Reports indicate that the 19-year-old England international has been offered to both Premier League rivals this summer.

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After a slow start to the 2025-26 season, Lewis-Skelly became a key figure in Mikel Arteta's squad during the crucial final months.

He played a significant role as Arsenal clinched the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final.

Ferdinand advises Man United

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand expressed his strong admiration for Lewis-Skelly and urged Manchester United to act decisively.

"If I’m Manchester United right now, I say press the green button and buy him, take him, right now," Ferdinand declared.

"What a player, a top player. He was a massive part of the team when he was brought in towards the end of the season. He contributed to Arsenal winning the league; he was brilliant and came in and produced."

Ferdinand || Imago

Ferdinand insisted that a price tag between £60 million and £70 million represents a fantastic investment.

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"If he’s on the market and he’s a good price, you have to take him. The good price I’m saying is £60m or £70m.

If that’s the case, get the chequebook out, slap it down and sign him. No questions asked, I would take him."

Ferdinand highlighted Lewis-Skelly's tactical flexibility as a major asset, noting his ability to play in both midfield and at left-back.

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"He’s young, a huge talent, can play in two positions, and I think mentally he’s made of the right stuff," Ferdinand explained.

He pointed out that while Shaw was a consistent presence last season, United's other options in that position, such as Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, and Diogo Dalot, are not natural left-backs.

Myles Lewis-Skelly enjoys breakthrough season at Arsenal. Photo. Imago

"The left-back position at Manchester United is not a problem because we’ve got Luke Shaw who played a lot of games last season and stayed fit," he added.