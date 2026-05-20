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Saka and Lewis-Skelly mock "bottlers" jibe in title celebration video

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:35 - 20 May 2026
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Saka and Lewis-Skelly mock "bottlers" jibe
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka shared a video of teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly playfully hitting back at the "bottlers" label as the squad celebrated their Premier League triumph with champagne.
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The Gunners secured the championship on Tuesday night after Manchester City's draw with Bournemouth.

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The draw confirmed Arsenal could no longer be caught, ending Arsenal's 22-year wait for a league title. 

The victory also breaks a streak of three consecutive second-place finishes for Mikel Arteta's team.

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Saka and Lewis-Skelly mock rivals

In a video filmed by Saka during the team's celebrations, a jubilant Lewis-Skelly addressed the criticism head-on. 

Holding a bottle of champagne, the young midfielder declared: "They called us bottlers, and now we're holding the bottles!"

Saka and Lewis-Skelly are prominent academy graduates in the squad and were influential in their title victory. 

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Saka, a key figure throughout Arteta's tenure, was part of the team that endured a difficult period in 2021. 

Saka and Lewis-Skelly || imago
Saka and Lewis-Skelly || imago

The club's hierarchy kept faith in the Spanish manager, who rebuilt the side, secured a top-four finish, and, with smart investment, transformed them into title winners.

The Gunners' memorable season could become even more historic, as they are set to face PSG in the Champions League final in Budapest this month. 

The match offers a chance to win the European Cup for the first time and seek revenge against the team that eliminated them in last season's semifinals.

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