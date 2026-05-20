They have a chance - Liverpool legend predicts Arsenal can shock PSG to win Champions League

Michael Owen backed Arsenal to beat PSG in UEFA Champions League final

Former England striker Michael Owen has backed Arsenal to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, insisting the French champions may struggle to cope with the Gunners’ style of play.

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Saka, Eze and Rice celebrating || Imago

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, between Arsenal and PSG.

Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in 22 years after Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. They now aim to complete a historic season by winning their first Champions League title.

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Owen backs Arsenal to beat PSG in UEFA Champions League final

Speaking in an interview with the Premier League, Owen admitted PSG arguably possess more technical quality and attacking flair.

“They’ve got a chance! I think PSG are a better team, but I tell you what, they won’t have come up against anything like this Arsenal team,” Owen said.

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The former Liverpool and Real Madrid forward pointed specifically to Arsenal’s physicality, aerial power, and dangerous set-piece routines as weapons capable of unsettling the Ligue 1 champions.

“Once they line up alongside them, see the size of them, once they get a corner and see the blocking and the pushing. PSG won’t be used to marking players like that, being bombarded like that, they won’t know what’s hit them!” he explained.

Owen believes Arsenal’s game could ultimately decide the final if PSG fail to handle the pressure.

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