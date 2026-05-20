Arsenal players gather at Emirates at 5 a.m. to celebrate historic title win

Arsenal's squad celebrated their first Premier League title with an all-night party that stretched into the early hours of Wednesday morning, culminating in a 5 a.m. gathering outside the Emirates Stadium.

After three consecutive runner-up finishes, Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal to their Premier League title in more than twenty years.

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The celebrations began after Manchester City's draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night confirmed the Gunners as champions.

This win was Arteta's first significant piece of silverware in five years after winning the FA Cup in his first season.

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Arsenal fans storm the Emirates

Arsenal players and staff had gathered at the club's training ground to watch the match and erupted in joy, chanting, "Campeones, Campeones, Ole Ole Ole!"

As the night wore on, the festivities moved to North London as fans trooped out in front of the Emirates to celebrate.

Eberechi Eze shared photos on Instagram showing him alongside teammates Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Jurrien Timber outside their home ground as dawn broke.

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Fans were seen celebrating with them and taking pictures to celebrate their Premier League title win.

Saka, Eze and Rice celebrating || Imago

Rice was also seen asking the fans to gather around him to take a picture and do a video recording of the moment.