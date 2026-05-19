‘Next season we will be back’ — Guardiola casts doubt on exit rumours after losing PL title to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has addressed rumours surrounding his potential Manchester City exit at the end of the season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has cast serious doubt over widespread reports of his impending departure from the Etihad Stadium after congratulating Arsenal on their Premier League title triumph.

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The Catalan's future became a central talking point just before a decisive evening at the Vitality Stadium, where Manchester City’s hopes of taking the title race to the final day were dismantled by Bournemouth.

Man City blow title decider against Bournemouth

Entering the fixture, Arsenal held a five-point advantage, meaning Manchester City needed a victory against the high-flying Cherries to sustain the race.

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However, French forward Eli Junior Kroupi struck a sensational blow in the 38th minute, putting the title directly in Arsenal's hands.

🗣️ "On behalf of Man City we congratulate Mikel, the staff, players, fans and Arsenal for this Premier League. Next season we will be back."



Pep Guardiola speaks to @CarrieBrownTV after Man City's 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.#beINPL #BOUMCI #MCFC pic.twitter.com/jLPp1c3DEP — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 19, 2026

Although Erling Haaland scored a late goal to set up a dramatic final two minutes, the effort proved too late to spark a comeback, officially crowning Arsenal as the Premier League champions for the first time since 2004.

Following the painful defeat, Guardiola remained incredibly gracious toward his triumphant North London rivals.

“On behalf of Man City we congratulate Mikel, the staff, players, fans and Arsenal for this Premier League. Next season we will be back," the manager stated firmly, sending a cryptic signal about his future plans.

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Guardiola defies exit rumours

Guardiola's defiant declaration comes directly on the heels of a report claiming the legendary tactician had definitively decided to step down this summer after a decade of English dominance.

When pressed on the exit rumours and the City fans chanting for him to stay, Guardiola completely dismissed the speculation.

“I love this game, I love my job, I love to work in this club I’m still here, I like it,” he revealed. He also warmly acknowledged the unwavering support of the fans, concluding, “They love me so much, and I love them even more.”