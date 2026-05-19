"This is wickedness!" - Nigerians react as viral video EXPOSES camp conditions for U17 girls ahead of WC Qualifier

Nigerians on social media are demanding answers after footage emerged revealing the 'cramped' state of the Flamingos' camp.

Outrage has erupted across social media after footage emerged showing the cramped and reportedly inadequate living conditions for Nigeria’s U17 girls' football team, who are currently in camp preparing for an international qualification match.

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Flamingos of Nigeria

The Flamingos are scheduled to depart from their training camp in Ikenne for Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire tomorrow morning, Wednesday, May 20.

The video, shared by football analyst Fisayo Dairo on X, has sparked widespread criticism of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the broader state of youth sports development in the country.

What happened?

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Nigeria's Flamingos at the World Cup.

The 29-second footage shared on X showed a snippet of a basic dormitory-style room featuring multiple metal bunk beds with simple mattresses, personal items scattered around, clothes hanging on the frames, and a green plastic bucket on the tiled floor.

Look at where Nigeria’s U17 girls team are being camped ahead of an international qualification game?



Do you still wonder why our underage teams now struggle to qualify for competitions? Coaching crew constituted late, players often ‘orphanized’ in camp.



Zero feel of being in a… pic.twitter.com/yIWurCpaDW — Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) May 19, 2026

An air conditioning unit is visible on the wall, but the overall setup appears utilitarian and crowded. The tour continues into a modest kitchen area with yellow cabinets, a refrigerator, a microwave, and an electric kettle before showing a functional but plain bathroom with tiled walls, a showerhead, and another bucket.

Credit: X/Fisayo Dairo

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To the left of the toilet, a white handheld bidet sprayer (shattaf) with a flexible hose is mounted on the wall. A small square floor drain is visible in the corner for water runoff.

Credit: X/Fisayo Dairo

Credit: X/Fisayo Dairo

Credit: X/Fisayo Dairo

Dairo, a prominent Nigeria football expert, voiced deep frustration in his post: “Look at where Nigeria’s U17 girls team are being camped ahead of an international qualification game? Do you still wonder why our underage teams now struggle to qualify for competitions? Coaching crew constituted late, players often ‘orphanized’ in camp. Zero feel of being in a national camp aside the overworn old green kits they’re given. This is where NFF has put our football.”

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U17 Camp footage triggers widespread reactions

The post shared on Tuesday, May 19, quickly gained traction, amassing tens of thousands of views and dozens of replies within hours.

Nigeria's Flamingos after the last U-17 Women's World Cup outing

Many Nigerians expressed shock and disappointment with the Flamingos camp, drawing comparisons to NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) camps and questioning national priorities.

Popular Nigerian X influencer Sir Dickson quoted the video with, "This is wickedness. WTF is this?"

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Another user wrote: "Nigeria and the 'take it like that' mentality are a match made somewhere, definitely not in heaven."

One user lamented: “This is absolutely embarrassing. The year is 2026, and young Nigerians who are putting in a lot of effort to represent their country are still experiencing this type of low quality treatment. Nigeria is cursed.”

Another highlighted systemic issues, commenting: “A national team…. A FV***NG NATIONAL TEAM!!! Not some random academy… The bigger problem we have is that lots of Nigerians don’t even know what the standard should be.”

The frustration extended to governance, with one user commenting: “Must everything about this country irk incompetence??? Why can’t we just get at least the basics done???”

Meanwhile, some users defended the facility, arguing it was adequate or better than nothing, with comments like “Is this not better than they do not have one at all” and comparisons to university hostels.

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Others pointed out potential mismanagement, noting that officials might enjoy better accommodations while players endure subpar conditions.

This incident taps into long-standing grievances about underfunding and poor administration in Nigerian sports. Critics argue that such environments could demoralise young athletes, contribute to poor performances in youth competitions, and reflect deeper issues of neglect in grassroots development.

As reactions continue to pour in, many are calling on the NFF and relevant sports authorities to prioritise player welfare, invest in proper training facilities, and restore pride in representing the Super Falcons and other national teams.

For now, the viral video serves as a stark reminder of the gap between Nigeria’s football ambitions and the realities on the ground.

The NFF has not yet issued an official response to the circulating footage.

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The bigger picture

Nigeria’s U17 girls national team, the Flamingos, are currently preparing for the second round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (to be hosted in Morocco). They face Guinea in a two-legged tie.

The first leg is scheduled to take place in Conakry between May 22 and 24, 2026 (with May 23 targeted as the primary match date).

The second leg will be at home in Nigeria on May 30 or 31, 2026 (likely at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State).

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The winner on aggregate will advance to the final qualifying round in July, where the top African teams will book their tickets to the World Cup finals.