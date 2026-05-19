'Is this a sign' — Atiku told to draw inspiration from Arsenal in Presidential ambition
Nigerian politician and staunch Gunners supporter Atiku Abubakar has been urged by netizens to draw inspiration for his own political aspirations after Arsenal’s monumental Premier League triumph, their first since the legendary "Invincibles" campaign of 2003/04.
Atiku told he can emulate Arsenal
Taking to social media to celebrate the historic milestone, as he tends to do, the former vice president posted, "Congratulations to Arsenal on a well-deserved Premier League victory. This title is a testament to resilience, discipline, teamwork, and the courage to keep believing, even when the odds seemed difficult.”
“As a proud supporter, tonight is special. Well done to the players, the manager, and the incredible fans who never stopped believing. North London is red again."
The victory officially ends an agonising 22-year title drought for the North London club, successfully conquering England after coming painfully close with back-to-back-to-back runner-up finishes in the last three campaigns.
For years, Nigerians have routinely trolled the sworn Arsenal fan online, maliciously linking the club's late-season collapses directly to his own serial failures at the ballot box.
However, with Mikel Arteta's squad finally securing the ultimate prize, observers note that this could be an omen signalling Atiku’s fortunes in next year’s polls.
Arsenal - EPL Champions ✅— 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢 (@Kundi_8) May 19, 2026
Arsenal - UCL Winners ⏳
Atiku - Next Nigeria's President ⏳ https://t.co/nuSRMAKxwo
What if this is a strong indications that Atiku will win next year ??? https://t.co/NwXfRLsADA— EMIR OF IBADAN ✨ (@theboySiwaju20) May 19, 2026
Maybe this is Actually your year too https://t.co/UftuwELLyP— Ọládélé 🇳🇬👑 (@Theoladeledada) May 19, 2026
AA don dey motivated about finally breaking the jinx o😂 https://t.co/EfmCC6SUfg— PONSEL_GRC_ (@IliyaPonsel233) May 19, 2026
As Arsenal won after 20 Years Your Breakthrough too is Coming unstoppable @atiku 💪💪 https://t.co/FflQU3OW19— Mayor of Kaduna 🇸🇦 (@Abdul__3s5) May 19, 2026
If Arsenal can finally win it, then 2027 is very possible too 😂❤️— Bello Muazu (@WalinKware) May 19, 2026
In sha Allah, victory ahead sir 🤲🏿🇳🇬 https://t.co/4xBKSMerrW
Could this be the sign ahead of 2027, Alhaji?— Esteem 👁🗨 🦅 (@Esteembehemoth) May 19, 2026
Perhaps so!
Congratulations to you and your team. 🤝 https://t.co/Mof4Y2wghb
Is this a sign? https://t.co/9QMwvgNZk6— King Phelz (@KingPhelz) May 19, 2026
A multi-decade pursuit for Atiku
The striking parallels drawn by online supporters are rooted in Atiku’s relentless, multi-decade pursuit of the Nigerian presidency, an ambition he has actively chased without surrender for over three decades.
He first officially competed to become Nigeria's head of state during the 1993 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primaries, marking the beginning of a luckless 33-year quest that has seen him endure multiple heartbreaking defeats, including unsuccessful general election campaigns as a primary candidate in 2007, 2019, and 2023.
Despite facing consistent electoral setbacks that perfectly mirror his beloved football club's past struggles, the veteran statesman is steadfastly refusing to give up on his goal.
As the political landscape rapidly intensifies ahead of next year's national elections, Atiku is now reportedly aggressively looking to secure the presidential ticket for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the upcoming 2027 elections.