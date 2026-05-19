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'Is this a sign' — Atiku told to draw inspiration from Arsenal in Presidential ambition

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:57 - 19 May 2026
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Nigeria's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar celebrated Arsenal's Premier League triumph.
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Nigerian politician and staunch Gunners supporter Atiku Abubakar has been urged by netizens to draw inspiration for his own political aspirations after Arsenal’s monumental Premier League triumph, their first since the legendary "Invincibles" campaign of 2003/04. 

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Atiku told he can emulate Arsenal 

Taking to social media to celebrate the historic milestone, as he tends to do, the former vice president posted, "Congratulations to Arsenal on a well-deserved Premier League victory. This title is a testament to resilience, discipline, teamwork, and the courage to keep believing, even when the odds seemed difficult.”

“As a proud supporter, tonight is special. Well done to the players, the manager, and the incredible fans who never stopped believing. North London is red again."

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The victory officially ends an agonising 22-year title drought for the North London club, successfully conquering England after coming painfully close with back-to-back-to-back runner-up finishes in the last three campaigns. 

For years, Nigerians have routinely trolled the sworn Arsenal fan online, maliciously linking the club's late-season collapses directly to his own serial failures at the ballot box. 

However, with Mikel Arteta's squad finally securing the ultimate prize, observers note that this could be an omen signalling Atiku’s fortunes in next year’s polls. 

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A multi-decade pursuit for Atiku

The striking parallels drawn by online supporters are rooted in Atiku’s relentless, multi-decade pursuit of the Nigerian presidency, an ambition he has actively chased without surrender for over three decades. 

He first officially competed to become Nigeria's head of state during the 1993 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primaries, marking the beginning of a luckless 33-year quest that has seen him endure multiple heartbreaking defeats, including unsuccessful general election campaigns as a primary candidate in 2007, 2019, and 2023. 

Despite facing consistent electoral setbacks that perfectly mirror his beloved football club's past struggles, the veteran statesman is steadfastly refusing to give up on his goal. 

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As the political landscape rapidly intensifies ahead of next year's national elections, Atiku is now reportedly aggressively looking to secure the presidential ticket for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the upcoming 2027 elections. 

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