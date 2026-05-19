Advertisement

English club set to loan Super Eagles star after difficult Premier League season

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:38 - 19 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Wolves manager opens up on Arokodare struggles
Wolves set to loan out Nigerian Striker Tolu Arokodare after relegation.
Advertisement

The Super Eagles forward struggled for consistency following his move from Genk, scoring only three league goals as Wolves suffered relegation.

Advertisement

Tolu Arokodare could be set for a temporary departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Nigerian striker joined Wolves from Genk last summer in a deal reportedly worth €24 million, arriving with high expectations after impressive performances in Belgium.

Advertisement

However, the move has not gone according to plan for the powerful forward, who endured a frustrating debut campaign in English football.

Arokodare managed just three goals in 28 Premier League appearances during the 2025/26 season as Wolves struggled throughout the campaign before ultimately suffering relegation to the Championship.

According to reports from talkSPORT, Wolves are now open to allowing the Nigerian international leave on loan in a bid to help him regain confidence, playing time, and form elsewhere.

Advertisement

The report also suggests the Midlands club may find it difficult to secure a permanent transfer for the striker at this stage due to his underwhelming performances in the Premier League.

Fresh start could revive career

With Wolves preparing for life in the Championship, a loan move could offer Arokodare an opportunity to rebuild momentum and rediscover the form that attracted Premier League interest in the first place.

Despite his difficult season, the Nigerian forward still retains strong market value, with reports estimating his current valuation at around €18 million.

Advertisement

Several clubs across Europe are expected to monitor his situation during the transfer window, especially teams looking for a physically dominant striker with international experience.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Nigerians react as viral video EXPOSES camp conditions for U17 girls ahead of WC Qualifier
Football
19.05.2026
"This is wickedness!" - Nigerians react as viral video EXPOSES camp conditions for U17 girls ahead of WC Qualifier
Wolves manager opens up on Arokodare struggles
Premier League
19.05.2026
English club set to loan Super Eagles star after difficult Premier League season
Bournemouth vs Man City: Arsenal are Premier League champions but Haaland does Liverpool huge favour
Football
19.05.2026
Bournemouth vs Man City: Arsenal are Premier League champions but Haaland does Liverpool huge favour
‘Is this a dream?’ — Arsenal fans react as Bournemouth leave Gunners on Premier League title brink
Football
19.05.2026
‘Is this a dream?’ — Arsenal fans react as Bournemouth leave Gunners on Premier League title brink
A distraught Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. (Photo Credit: Nwabali/IG)
Super Eagles
19.05.2026
‘I no wan see Nwabali for post again – Nigerians react to Okonkwo’s Super Eagles announcement
All roads lead to Osimhen as striker target implicitly rejects Barcelona
Football
19.05.2026
All roads lead to Osimhen as striker target implicitly rejects Barcelona