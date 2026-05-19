English club set to loan Super Eagles star after difficult Premier League season

Wolves set to loan out Nigerian Striker Tolu Arokodare after relegation.

The Super Eagles forward struggled for consistency following his move from Genk, scoring only three league goals as Wolves suffered relegation.

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Tolu Arokodare could be set for a temporary departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Nigerian striker joined Wolves from Genk last summer in a deal reportedly worth €24 million, arriving with high expectations after impressive performances in Belgium.

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However, the move has not gone according to plan for the powerful forward, who endured a frustrating debut campaign in English football.

Arokodare managed just three goals in 28 Premier League appearances during the 2025/26 season as Wolves struggled throughout the campaign before ultimately suffering relegation to the Championship.

According to reports from talkSPORT, Wolves are now open to allowing the Nigerian international leave on loan in a bid to help him regain confidence, playing time, and form elsewhere.

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The report also suggests the Midlands club may find it difficult to secure a permanent transfer for the striker at this stage due to his underwhelming performances in the Premier League.

Fresh start could revive career

With Wolves preparing for life in the Championship, a loan move could offer Arokodare an opportunity to rebuild momentum and rediscover the form that attracted Premier League interest in the first place.

Despite his difficult season, the Nigerian forward still retains strong market value, with reports estimating his current valuation at around €18 million.

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