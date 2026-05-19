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Chelsea vs Tottenham: Blues deepen Spurs' relegation fears as dogfight goes to final day
Chelsea dented neighbours Tottenham's chances of staying in the Premier League after securing a crucial victory at Stamford Bridge
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Andrey Santos hit back at Carlo Ancelotti's snub for Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad by scoring his first goal for Chelsea to help the Blues to a 2-1 win over Tottenham.
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The Brazilian's goal came after Enzo Fernandez had opened the scoring for Chelsea and condemned Tottenham to a disappointing defeat, despite Richarlison's late goal.
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