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Chelsea vs Tottenham: Blues deepen Spurs' relegation fears as dogfight goes to final day

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:22 - 19 May 2026
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Chelsea dented neighbours Tottenham's chances of staying in the Premier League after securing a crucial victory at Stamford Bridge
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Andrey Santos hit back at Carlo Ancelotti's snub for Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad by scoring his first goal for Chelsea to help the Blues to a 2-1 win over Tottenham.

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The Brazilian's goal came after Enzo Fernandez had opened the scoring for Chelsea and condemned Tottenham to a disappointing defeat, despite Richarlison's late goal.

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