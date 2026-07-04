I told them — Rashford provides update on transfer situation

England international star Marcus Rashford is expected to make a move this summer transfer window.

England forward Marcus Rashford said that he has paused negotiations regarding his Manchester United future until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 28-year-old is currently preparing for England's round-of-16 clash against co-host Mexico, putting all club-related discussions on hold.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, but his long-term club future remains entirely unresolved.

What Rashford said

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During a media appearance in the England camp, the Carrington graduate was quizzed about his future and activity during the transfer window, but he immediately shut it down.

"As a person, I live in the moment," Rashford told reporters. "I was very clear with everyone involved before the World Cup. I wanted it done before, and if not, then I won't deal with it until after, because I want to fully be present in this moment."

He emphasised that his international commitments require his complete focus. "At the same time we're fighting for something. I don't have energy to be putting into other things,” he added.

Rashford, who most recently won the 2025/26 LALIGA season with Barcelona, experienced a highly productive season in Spain.

The winger registered 14 goals across 49 appearances in all competitions, including eight goals and seven assists in the league, to help Barcelona secure the title.

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Despite that return, Barcelona formally refused to trigger the £26 million (€30 million) purchase option included in the initial loan agreement.

The Catalan club instead attempted to negotiate a reduced permanent fee before pivoting to propose a second season-long loan deal.

Manchester United rejected those revised terms, meaning the forward is currently expected to report back to the Carrington training complex following the tournament in North America.

Suitors monitor the Carrington return

The standoff between the two clubs has alerted several top European sides to his potential availability.

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Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are both actively monitoring his situation, viewing the winger as a viable market opportunity.