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2026 FIFA World Cup: Ex-Barcelona star explains Portugal's plan against Yamal

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 03:42 - 05 July 2026
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A Portuguese star explains how they plan to cope against Spain and Lamine Yamal.
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Portugal defender Nélson Semedo has warned his teammates against solely focusing on Spain winger Lamine Yamal ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 clash.

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The Iberian neighbours are set to meet at Dallas Stadium, with both nations vying for a place in the quarter-finals.

What Semedo said

During a media appearance at the Portugal camp, the former Barcelona full-back discussed the tactical challenge of neutralising the Spanish attack and specifically addressed the 18-year-old Blaugrana forward.

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"Yamal is undoubtedly a special talent with frightening potential, but Portugal know they cannot afford to fall into the trap of tunnel vision," Semedo told reporters.

He emphasised that allocating too many resources to stop the teenager would leave space for other dangerous players to exploit.

"Should Martinez’s side obsess over the Barcelona starlet, they risk being dismantled by a Spain squad stacked with match-winners from the opening whistle to the final sub," he added.

The Spanish winger has experienced a relatively quiet tournament in front of goal so far, scoring just once during Spain's 4-0 group-stage victory over Saudi Arabia.

However, he remains a critical creative outlet for Luis de la Fuente's side, recently earning the man-of-the-match award during Spain's 3-0 round-of-32 victory over Austria.

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Portugal’s road here 

Semedo, who won the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with Portugal, has been an important defensive figure for Roberto Martinez's squad throughout their campaign in North America.

Portugal advanced to the knockout phase after finishing second in Group K, trailing Colombia.

They subsequently secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Croatia in the round of 32, a match decided by late drama and a crucial Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

They now face a demanding test against a Spanish team that topped Group H and remains unbeaten in the competition.

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