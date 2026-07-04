2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe matches Messi as France squeeze past Paraguay
France had to dig deep but eventually struck oil, as a Kylian Mbappe penalty in the second half helped them beat a dogged Paraguay side 2-1 and advance into the round of 16 to face Morocco.
Les Bleus entered the tie as all-conquering favourites, having dispatched Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32. However, caution was the watchword as they faced a Paraguay side who were fresh off upsetting Germany.
La Albirroja showed how they were able to force Germany into extra time before eventually beating them via penalties, as they successfully kept France—who have the best attack in the tournament—at bay until a clumsy tackle in the 70th minute handed Didier Deschamps' side a golden opportunity from 12 yards.
Kylian Mbappé stepped up and dispatched with aplomb for his seventh goal in the tournament, matching Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. The goal was enough to send France through despite Paraguay's late hurrah.
key match details
From the opening whistle, the tactical dynamic was abundantly clear. France completely controlled the tempo, ending the match with a staggering 76% possession, while Gustavo Alfaro’s Paraguay set up a compact, organised defensive wall designed to frustrate the European heavyweights.
Despite boasting a formidable attacking lineup featuring Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Bradley Barcola, France struggled to create clear-cut chances against Paraguay's deep low block.
Midfielder Manu Koné tested Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill from distance, but the South American side successfully reached halftime with the score locked at 0-0.
Recognising the need for a spark, as Paraguay attempted to spring quick counter-attacks through Miguel Almirón and Julio Enciso, Deschamps turned to his bench, making a decisive substitution on the hour mark by bringing on Désiré Doué for Barcola. The change yielded almost immediate results.
Doué, utilised his elite footwork in tight spaces inside the penalty area, eventually drawing a foul from Paraguay's Diego Gómez. Although the referee initially waved play on, a VAR review resulted in the decision being overturned, awarding France a crucial penalty.
Unfazed by the immense pressure, Kylian Mbappé stepped up to the spot. The French talisman confidently dispatched the penalty past Gill, giving Les Bleus the hard-fought 1-0 advantage they had been searching for.
Despite late attacking inquests from Paraguay, the French defence, marshalled by William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano, expertly saw out the remainder of the game to secure another clean sheet.