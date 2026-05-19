Advertisement

Zlatan celebrates as Arsenal title prophecy comes to pass

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:32 - 19 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal's Premier League title win has sparked wild celebrations from unexpected quarters
Advertisement

Nigerian Afrobeats crooner Zlatan Ibile was ecstatic as Arsenal claimed their first Premier League title in 22 years following Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Advertisement

The singer took to social media to celebrate the historic moment, pointing out how he accurately predicted the Gunners' success despite facing heavy scepticism from doubters just weeks prior.

A prophecy fulfilled in the studio

Zlatan shared a video on X referencing a verse from a recent song snippet, where he confidently belts out the lyrics, “He that be in me, greater than he that’s in you, ‘Arsenal no go win trophy’ e shock them wetin Baba God do”.

Advertisement

The musician recalled the intense pushback he faced in the recording studio just two gameweeks ago when colleagues doubted the team's resolve.

Critics warned him that Arsenal could still bottle the league with three matches to go. Refusing to alter his track, Zlatan stood firm in his conviction.

“I said I’m not changing that line. Every thing dey always align for this side. Congratulations to every Arsenal fan out there I’m genuinely happy for you guys,” he stated.

Bournemouth deny Man City to crown Arsenal

Advertisement

The confirmation of the title came at the Vitality Stadium, where Eli Junior Kroupi's sensational 38th-minute strike put the Cherries ahead.

With Arsenal holding a five-point advantage, City needed a victory to push the title race into the final matchday.

Kroupi’s goal shattered City's hopes of a dream send-off for their manager while propelling North London into pandemonium.

Although Erling Haaland scored late to set up a frantic final two minutes, the equalizer was too late to trigger a comeback, officially crowning Arsenal as the champions for the first time since 2004.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘He’s shut everyone up’ — Ex-Congo DR star praises Arteta after Arsenal’s first PL title in 22 years
Football
19.05.2026
‘He’s shut everyone up’ — Ex-Congo DR star praises Arteta after Arsenal’s first PL title in 22 years
‘Next season we will be back’ — Guardiola casts doubt on exit rumours after losing PL title to Arsenal
Premier League
19.05.2026
‘Next season we will be back’ — Guardiola casts doubt on exit rumours after losing PL title to Arsenal
'Is this a sign' — Atiku told to draw inspiration from Arsenal in Presidential ambition
Football
19.05.2026
'Is this a sign' — Atiku told to draw inspiration from Arsenal in Presidential ambition
Zlatan celebrates as Arsenal title prophecy comes to pass
Premier League
19.05.2026
Zlatan celebrates as Arsenal title prophecy comes to pass
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Blues deepen Spurs' relegation fears as dogfight goes to final day
Football
19.05.2026
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Blues deepen Spurs' relegation fears as dogfight goes to final day
Nigerians react as viral video EXPOSES camp conditions for U17 girls ahead of WC Qualifier
Football
19.05.2026
"This is wickedness!" - Nigerians react as viral video EXPOSES camp conditions for U17 girls ahead of WC Qualifier