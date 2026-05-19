Zlatan celebrates as Arsenal title prophecy comes to pass

Arsenal's Premier League title win has sparked wild celebrations from unexpected quarters

Nigerian Afrobeats crooner Zlatan Ibile was ecstatic as Arsenal claimed their first Premier League title in 22 years following Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

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The singer took to social media to celebrate the historic moment, pointing out how he accurately predicted the Gunners' success despite facing heavy scepticism from doubters just weeks prior.

A prophecy fulfilled in the studio

Zlatan shared a video on X referencing a verse from a recent song snippet, where he confidently belts out the lyrics, “He that be in me, greater than he that’s in you, ‘Arsenal no go win trophy’ e shock them wetin Baba God do”.

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The musician recalled the intense pushback he faced in the recording studio just two gameweeks ago when colleagues doubted the team's resolve.

ARSENAL CAN STILL BOTTLE THE LEAGUE

Na 3 matches to go they said at the studio that day !!!!



I said I’m not changing that line

Every thing dey always align for this side



Congratulations to every arsenal fan out there I’m genuinely happy for you guys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1x5k2t74M2 — #WorldPresident 🌎 (@Zlatan_Ibile) May 19, 2026

Critics warned him that Arsenal could still bottle the league with three matches to go. Refusing to alter his track, Zlatan stood firm in his conviction.

“I said I’m not changing that line. Every thing dey always align for this side. Congratulations to every Arsenal fan out there I’m genuinely happy for you guys,” he stated.

Bournemouth deny Man City to crown Arsenal

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The confirmation of the title came at the Vitality Stadium, where Eli Junior Kroupi's sensational 38th-minute strike put the Cherries ahead.

With Arsenal holding a five-point advantage, City needed a victory to push the title race into the final matchday.

Kroupi’s goal shattered City's hopes of a dream send-off for their manager while propelling North London into pandemonium.