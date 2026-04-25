Tolu Arokodare: Wolves boss reveals why Super Eagles star fought with teenage teammate

Wolves boss Rob Edwards has revealed the true cause of Tolu Arokodare's clash with teenage teammate Mateus Mane

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare’s recent altercation with teenage teammate Mateus Mane has been explained by Rob Edwards.

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The Wolverhampton Wanderers boss insisted the incident was born out of frustration rather than deeper unrest and noted that the matter has already been resolved internally.

Dressing-room clash followed humiliating West Ham defeat

According to reports, tensions boiled over after Wolves’ crushing 4-0 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium, a result that further compounded the club’s miserable campaign.

The heavy loss reportedly sparked frustration among players in the dressing room, with Arokodare and Mane involved in a brief confrontation before teammates and coaching staff stepped in to separate them.

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Rather than criticise the pair, Edwards suggested the clash reflected the emotional intensity of a struggling squad desperate to avoid failure.

“That was a couple of weeks ago. Not uncommon. We dealt with it and we have moved on from it,” Edwards said.

Edwards insists passion, not division, caused incident

The Wolves boss was keen to stress that the altercation should not be interpreted as evidence of a fractured dressing room, insisting such incidents can happen in highly pressured environments.

“There is a lot of passion and sometimes things can get physical,” he explained, adding, “We have a group that care. They are a tight group and sometimes things can spill over. I’ve got no problem with any of the individuals.”

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Edwards’ comments paint the clash as a symptom of a squad emotionally invested in the club’s fortunes, rather than one divided by conflict.