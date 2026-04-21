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Tolu Arokodare’s 3 goals in 27 games fails to save Wolves from relegation

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:31 - 21 April 2026
Wolves have officially been relegated to the Championship after a dismal campaign, despite the best efforts of Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare.
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Wolves' eight-year stay in the Premier League came to a painful end on Monday night when West Ham’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace confirmed their relegation with five games remaining.

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Rob Edwards’ side have endured a horrendous campaign, winning just three of their first 33 league matches and amassing just 17 points.

Wolves relegated despite Arokodare's best efforts

Arokodare, signed from Genk for £24 million last summer, was brought in to help to fire Wolves to safety.

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The 25-year-old Nigerian struggled to assert himself in the first few months, but grew into his own as the season went on.

However, he struggled to score consistently enough, managing only three goals in 27 appearances, a return that failed to spark the attack or provide the cutting edge needed to climb out of the relegation zone.

Wolves new boss Rob Edwards gave Arokodare a start in his first match. (Photo Credit: Wolves/X)
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Despite his limited output, Arokodare consistently led the line with effort and aerial presence, often fighting alone against packed defences.

However, poor recruitment, defensive fragility, and a lack of goals across the squad proved too much to overcome.

The relegation marks a bitter end to what was expected to be a competitive campaign. For Arokodare, the summer now brings uncertainty, with reports suggesting his future at Molineux is in doubt.

The Super Eagles forward will likely seek a fresh start elsewhere as Wolves prepare for life in the Championship.

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