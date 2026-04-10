Turkish giants eye Super Eagles striker to rival Osimhen and Onuachu

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have been linked with a move for Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare.

Süper Lig heavyweights Beşiktaş have reportedly identified Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare as a primary target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

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The 25-year-old Nigeria international only recently joined Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, signing a lucrative contract running until 2029, with a club option for a further year, in a massive deal worth approximately £23.4 million.

Besiktas’s interest

Arokodare's transition to English football has been largely underwhelming, despite previously winning the Golden Boot in Belgium with a spectacular 21 goals.

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Arokodare has managed just three goals in 27 appearances for Rob Edwards' side this season, with Wolves currently sitting dead last at the bottom of the Premier League table and facing imminent relegation. The Turkish giants sense this as a major market opportunity.

While Wolves previously rejected an opening €15 million winter bid from Beşiktaş and held out for over €26 million to recoup their initial investment, the dire financial realities of dropping to the Championship may force their hands.

Besiktas’s plan

Beşiktaş’s hierarchy are reportedly leveraging Arokodare’s relationship with South Korea international Oh Hyeon-gyu to convince the Nigerian, as they are seeking to recreate the attacking dynamic the duo shared during their recent stint together at Genk.

Furthermore, Beşiktaş can also use national ties to sway his decision; Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who currently serves as the Black Eagles' vice captain, could help sell the story of the Istanbul outfit.

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