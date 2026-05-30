Difficult to beat — Harry Kane makes UCL final prediction

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has predicted the winners of the Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

Kane believes Saturday's Champions League final will be a closely contested affair, backing Arsenal as one of Europe's best teams despite PSG's status as reigning champions.

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Arsenal travel to Budapest on the back of ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title last week and are now eyeing a historic double under Mikel Arteta.

Standing in their way is a PSG side who claimed their first Champions League trophy last season and are chasing back-to-back titles.

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PSG eliminated Kane's Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, and the England captain knows firsthand just how dangerous Luis Enrique's side can be. But he sees little to separate the two finalists.

"It's two different styles playing against each other, but I think it will be a really even test," Kane told Sky Sports.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago

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"Both teams have good qualities and can be dangerous. PSG are obviously reigning champions, so of course, they're a difficult team to beat.