‘We will see tomorrow’ - Enrique responds to Arteta following his comment ahead of UCL final

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has responded to Mikel Arteta, following his comment after winning the Premier League.

As the two sides prepare for the final, PSG aims to join the elite club of back-to-back winners in the modern era, a feat only achieved by Real Madrid.

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Arsenal, meanwhile, are on the brink of a historic first European crown after losing their first final in 2006.

Ahead of the final in Budapest, Arteta, who won the Premier League manager of the season award, made a statement claiming Arsenal will be Champions League winners on Saturday.

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Enrique responds to Arteta

When asked about Arteta’s comment, Enrique said, "Yes, it is powerful, but trying to win the second Champions League in a row is more powerful.

"We have already gone down in the history books as one of the best teams in the world and in Europe, and that is what we are looking for tomorrow."

Luis Enrique, PSG manager || Imago

"I don't think there is any better motivation than winning the Champions League," he continued. "The rest is just strategy, but we will see tomorrow who is better. We both won our respective leagues, and I am going to focus on what is good for my team."

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Despite PSG's status as reigning champions following their dominant victory over Inter Milan last year, Enrique was quick to label the final as a "50-50" contest.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago

He anticipates a different kind of challenge from Arsenal and rejected the idea that the match would simply pit his attack against Arteta's defence.

"We are talking about a final, and a final is always different," he explained. "Last year was exceptional, and I think we dominated against Inter.

“But in the final tomorrow, I don't think there is a favourite. For us, the devil is in the details, and it will be a very close call."

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