Barcelona confirm £70m Gordon deal to kick off big spending summer
Both clubs confirmed the transfer on Friday night, with the 25-year-old winger putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Camp Nou until June 30, 2031.
“FC Barcelona and Newcastle United have reached an agreement for Anthony Gordon to become a Blaugrana for the next five seasons,” Barcelona stated.
Anthony Gordon joins Barcelona
A new force joins our rhythm.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 29, 2026
Anthony Gordon is culer 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/v5UefCfUme
Newcastle added: “Newcastle United can confirm that Anthony Gordon has signed for La Liga champions Barcelona for a significant undisclosed fee.”
Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in a £40 million move in January 2023 and developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting wingers over the past three seasons.
His pace, directness, and work rate have made him a fan favourite on Tyneside, but he has now been tempted by the lure of Champions League football and a move to one of the world’s biggest clubs.
The signing marks the beginning of what promises to be a major spending spree by Barcelona this summer. Just hours before Gordon’s move was announced, the club submitted a €100 million (£86m) bid for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.
Negotiations for the Argentine forward are expected to be far more difficult, as Atlético are reluctant to sell one of their key players to a direct rivals.
Club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are clearly determined to build a stronger squad, and Barcelona’s aggressive activity signals their intent to challenge at the very highest level next season.