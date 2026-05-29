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Barcelona confirm £70m Gordon deal to kick off big spending summer

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:13 - 29 May 2026
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Anthony Gordon has officially signed for Barcelona from Newcastle United in a deal worth £70 million.
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Both clubs confirmed the transfer on Friday night, with the 25-year-old winger putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Camp Nou until June 30, 2031.

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“FC Barcelona and Newcastle United have reached an agreement for Anthony Gordon to become a Blaugrana for the next five seasons,” Barcelona stated.

Anthony Gordon joins Barcelona

Newcastle added: “Newcastle United can confirm that Anthony Gordon has signed for La Liga champions Barcelona for a significant undisclosed fee.”

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Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in a £40 million move in January 2023 and developed into one of the Premier League’s most exciting wingers over the past three seasons.

His pace, directness, and work rate have made him a fan favourite on Tyneside, but he has now been tempted by the lure of Champions League football and a move to one of the world’s biggest clubs.

The signing marks the beginning of what promises to be a major spending spree by Barcelona this summer. Just hours before Gordon’s move was announced, the club submitted a €100 million (£86m) bid for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.

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Negotiations for the Argentine forward are expected to be far more difficult, as Atlético are reluctant to sell one of their key players to a direct rivals.

Club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are clearly determined to build a stronger squad, and Barcelona’s aggressive activity signals their intent to challenge at the very highest level next season.

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