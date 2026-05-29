I never cheated on her - Man City's Rúben Dias issues statement following split from Maya Jama

The Portuguese defender has hit out at claims suggesting he was unfaithful to Maya Jama.

Manchester City star Rúben Dias has finally broken his silence on his high-profile split from Love Island host Maya Jama, and he’s not holding back.

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In a lengthy Instagram Stories post that quickly went viral, the 29-year-old Portuguese defender categorically denied any infidelity and revealed the damaging rumors had reached his own family, including his 85-year-old grandfather.

What Dias said

Ruben Dias and Maya Jama on a lunch date | Credit: Raw Image Ltd via The Sun

“I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I’ve cheated on my girlfriend because he’s seen it repeatedly on the news, that’s where I draw the line,” Dias wrote on Friday, May 29.

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Ruben Dias via Instagram Stories

He continued: “Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard. A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason I tell you that I didn’t cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to. I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world.”

Dias added that the reasons for their breakup remain private and that both handled the split maturely.

Dias and Jama split explained

Ruben Dias and Maya Jama have brokem up| Instagram

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Pulse Sports earlier reported the couple ended their 18-month romance in late April 2026, with initial reports claiming the split was amicable due to hectic work schedules.

Maya was preparing for intense filming commitments while Dias focused on the upcoming 2026 World Cup with Portugal.

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias in Ibiza during the summer break | Credit: Daily Mail

However, recent stories accusing Dias of “toe-dipping” with influencers and sliding into DMs shortly after the breakup fuelled a wave of cheating speculation, claims he has now forcefully shut down.

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias in Ibiza during the summer break | Daily Mail

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The defender also took aim at the media, saying: “It’s wrong to lie to people and to portray an opposite image of someone just for clickbait.”