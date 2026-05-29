PSG vs Arsenal Champions League Final Prediction and Betting Tips: Unstoppable Force Meets Immovable Object In Battle For European Glory

The Champions League, European club football's most important trophy, is at stake when Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal meet in Budapest on Saturday.

Fresh off their first Premier League title in over two decades, Arsenal are eager to add a first Champions League trophy in club history to their cabinet.

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But as the competition's defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain and their fearsome attack represent a formidable opponent for this winner-take-all showdown.

The Gunners go into the game as Premier League champions, having brought the curtain down on their domestic campaign with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace less than a week ago before being presented with the league trophy.

PSG also concluded their season in their last outing, but fell to a 2-1 defeat away to local rivals Paris FC, courtesy of a late turnaround.

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That didn't dampen the mood, though, as the 14-time Ligue 1 winners lifted the trophy before enjoying a near-two-week break ahead of Saturday's final.

Victory at Puskas Arena would see PSG become only the second team, after three-peat Real Madrid, to retain the trophy since the old European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

While PSG targets history, Arsenal is aiming to pull off an upset and win its first Champions League title.

The Premier League champions advanced to the final after topping the league phase with a perfect winning record.

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Arsenal and PSG last faced each other less than 13 months ago in the Champions League semifinals. PSG won both legs, prevailing 1-0 at the Emirates and 2-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip PSG to win the final 1.79 High BTTS Both teams to score - Yes 1.83 High Value bet Under 3.5 goals 1.30 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

PSG to win the final

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Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal promises to be a clash of attack vs defence as PSG’s terrifying front line tries to breach the Gunners’ impressive back line. This should be a fascinating evening.

The French giants are the favourites, but only just.

Both Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi are back in training. The duo could prove decisive at Puskas Arena on Saturday.

As for the Londoners, they could be without Jurrien Timber once again while Ben White is injured, which would see Cristhian Mosquera tasked with trying to keep a rampant Khvicha Kvaratskhelia quiet.

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We expect a very tight affair in Hungary, but we think that PSG will eventually come out on top. Their attacking options are genuinely remarkable, and Arsenal have been somewhat blunt going forward.

Luis Enrique’s men have the quality to outscore their opponents, even if they can’t keep a clean sheet.

Both teams to score – Yes

Arsenal have been brilliant defensively this season, ending the campaign with just two goals conceded in seven games. However, they haven’t faced many – if any – attacks like PSG’s and will certainly have their work cut out.

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And if anyone can find a way past the Gunners’ backline, it’s Les Parisiens.

That said, it is unlikely the French side will keep their opponents quiet either. The Gunners haven’t exactly been at their best, but they have scored in eight consecutive matches.

PSG, meanwhile, have conceded nine goals in their last six matches, so they are far from impenetrable.

Both sides have players capable of finding the net, so we expect action at both ends.

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Under 3.5 goals

Despite PSG’s reputation for thrilling, high-scoring matches, this final could be a tighter affair than many expect.

PSG showed against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals that they are capable of controlling games when required, with the second leg in Germany finishing 1-1 after their chaotic 5-4 first-leg win.

They also kept a clean sheet in last season’s final, underlining their ability to manage high-pressure occasions effectively.

Arsenal’s knockout matches have generally been low-scoring too, with only eight goals scored across their six Champions League knockout games this season.

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Mikel Arteta’s side are defensively exceptional, but often methodical and cautious in attack, which points towards a relatively controlled final.

All signs suggest under 3.5 goals is a strong play.

Predicted Lineups

PSG: (4-3-3)

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

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Arsenal: (4-2-3-1)

Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

Team News – PSG

Luis Enrique had the chance to rest his side's big names in their final-day defeat to Paris FC, but starting Ousmane Dembele didn't go to plan as the Ballon d'Or winner was forced off after less than half an hour due to a calf injury.

However, the deadly Frenchman has stressed he is fit to start in Saturday's final, alongside Desire Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in attack.

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Nuno Mendes should be able to bounce back from a thigh concern to be included in the starting lineup.

However, Achraf Hakimi could miss out after sustaining a moderate hamstring injury in the semi-final triumph over Bayern Munich.

Warren Zaire-Emery could shift to right back as a result, while Matvey Safonov will likely start between the sticks as Lucas Chevalier remains absent with a thigh issue.

Team News – Arsenal

One question on everyone's minds is who will start at right back for Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Ben White is unavailable through injury, and while Jurrien Timber has returned to training, Cristhian Mosquera has been filling in in the meantime.

Mosquera is certainly the strongest choice, since it is highly unlikely the Dutchman starts against such a deadly attack after such a long time out.

This means Mikel Arteta will field his fellow Spaniard on the right side of defence, with potential for Timber to be introduced during the game.

Viktor Gyökeres is expected to start in attack over Kai Havertz and will be accompanied by Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka, who will line up on either wing.