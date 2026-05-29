'I have prepared my team to win' – Eric Chelle confident of retaining Unity Cup ahead of Jamaica final

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle will accept nothing less than victory in the final of the Unity Cup

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confidently declared that his squad is fully equipped to defend their Unity Cup title in Saturday’s grand finale in London.

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Chelle eager to replicate past glory with a fresh generation

The upcoming match marks the third time these two nations will face off in the final of the Afro-Caribbean mini-tournament, which celebrates football, music, and culture in the British capital.

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Last year’s final at the Brentford Stadium was a dramatic 2-2 affair; Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze twice put Nigeria ahead, only for Jamaica's Kaheim Dixon and Jon Russell to fire back with quick equalisers.

The Super Eagles ultimately lifted the trophy after converting all five of their penalty kicks, capitalising on a missed effort from Dwayne Atkinson.

While seasoned regulars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are absent from this year's roster, Chelle's heavily rotated team displayed incredible class on Tuesday, outclassing Zimbabwe's Warriors courtesy of an explosive debut brace from Millwall forward Femi Azeez.

Chelle on winning culture in Super Eagles

When asked during his pre-match press conference if he had strategically prepared his team to endure another high-pressure penalty shootout, the Malian tactician emphasised that his preparation covers all possible outcomes.

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“Penalties are part of the game, and it can decide who wins a match," Chelle told reporters. "Every time I go into a game, I have the mentality to win. This is the culture I have put in these boys – the winning culture. I don’t know if Saturday’s game will end in penalties; what I know is that I have prepared my team to win."