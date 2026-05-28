Jamaica vs Nigeria: Kick-off time, venue and where to watch the Unity Cup final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria took a step closer to defending their Unity Cup title, having reached the final of the competition.

Eric Chelle’s team displayed a solid performance against Zimbabwe in the semi-final of the competition, claiming a 2-0 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Femi Azeez, on his first call-up for the Super Eagles, scored a brace and shattered a legendary 55-year record.

The Millwall winger made history by becoming the first player since 1971 to score a debut brace for the Super Eagles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the victory, Nigeria will face last year's finalist, Jamaica, in another battle for the Unity Cup.

Time and where to watch Jamaica vs Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be looking to hand the Jamaicans another defeat in the final, as they did in the last competition.

With Nigeria ending their winless streak against Zimbabwe, they will be brimming with confidence and aim to extend their winning streak.

The final of the Unity Cup is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 30, at the Valley in London, with the kick-off time at 7.30 p.m. Nigerian time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A win for the Super Eagles will clinch the title for the second time in a row, which will come as a positive for the new boys and the head coach, Chelle.

Femi Azeez scores a brace against Zimbabwe || imago

Where to watch

Viewers in Nigeria can tune in to the Unity Cup final between Nigeria and Jamaica via NTA Sports, AfroSports, or various streaming platforms.

The importance of this match

Advertisement

Advertisement

After steering a significantly changed and experimental team to a brilliant win against the Warriors, the head coach has at last disclosed the secret strategy behind his choices.

The insights from the Malian-born strategist have made a profound impact throughout the football world.

Chelle's philosophy is straightforward, which is to secure the title and require a substitute bench that is just as formidable as the primary starting eleven.

The revitalised Super Eagles have completely embraced this new direction, demonstrating a smooth and intimidating level of self-assurance.

Super Eagles expected team

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coach, Chelle, is expected to stick to his trusted players, who started in the win against Zimbabwe, with just a few changes expected.

Nigerian players celebratin || imago

Arthur Okonkwo is expected to retain his place as the goalkeeper, while the likes of Igoh Ogbu, Chibueze Oputa, Chibuike Nwaiwu and Femi Azeez should also retain their spot.

Chelle could decide to mix up the players with some of the first-team starters like Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon and others.

Jamaica’s expected team

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interim manager Rudolph Speid has put together a vibrant, young Jamaica team characterised by a significant English influence, despite the absence of various senior internationals.

In the heart of the defence, experienced captain Damion Lowe will partner with Joel Latibeaudiere to provide veteran guidance.

Meanwhile, the midfield will benefit from the Premier League pedigree of Isaac Hayden. Dixon continues to be the primary offensive threat for the Reggae Boyz.

The Charlton striker, who found the net against Nigeria in the previous final and performed well against India, may find extra motivation playing at his own club's ground.

Jamaica players || imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria's next fixture

Looking ahead, the Super Eagles will take on Poland after their Unity Cup final against Jamaica on Sunday.

Nigeria will take a trip for the friendly match on Wednesday, June 3, with the game taking place at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.