French Open: How world No. 1 Jannik Sinner pathetically blew a two-set lead to unseeded Juan Manuel Cerúndolo

Sinner’s incredible 30-match winning streak came to an end in dramatic fashion at Roland Garros.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has crashed out of Roland Garros in the most baffling and dramatic fashion ever witnessed on the Parisian clay, collapsing from the brink of a routine victory to hand unseeded Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerúndolo the win of his lifetime.

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The 24-year-old Italian, who won the Madrid Open three weeks ago, was quite literally one game away from the third round.

Leading 6-3, 6-2, 5-1, Sinner had his bags packed and the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier were already looking toward their dinners.

Jannick Sinner knocked out of the second round of the French Open | IMAGO

Then, under the unforgiving Paris sun, the majestic Italian collapsed dramatically as world No. 56 Juan Manuel Cerúndolo ruthlessly took advantage, winning 19 of the final 21 games to pull off a miracle

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Juan Manuel Cerundolo is through to the next round after a five-set win over a physically diminished Jannik Sinner!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/f75HkZrTK1 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2026

How Jannik Sinner slumped out of the French Open

Jannick Sinner bottled a 5-1 lead at the French Open | IMAGO

In a distressing sequence of events, Sinner looked suddenly spent, moving as if trapped in quicksand.

The top seed lost a staggering 15 consecutive points, completely helpless as severe dehydration and full-body cramps took hold.

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A controversial medical timeout did nothing to arrest the slide. Sinner could only watch in despair as his commanding lead evaporated into the humid French air.

Cerúndolo pulled off the biggest upset at the second round of the French Open | IMAGO

Smelling blood in the water, World No. 56 Cerúndolo, the lesser-known younger brother of seeded Francisco, played the villain to perfection. Showing nerves of absolute steel, the 24-year-old underdog ruthlessly hunted down the wounded top seed.

Cerúndolo played flawless, gruelling tennis to win a mind-boggling 19 of the final 21 games, securing a breathless 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Cerundolo knocked Jannik Sinner out of Roland Garros | IMAGO

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As the final ball sailed out, Sinner looked thoroughly broken, his historic 30-match winning streak snapped in brutal fashion.