French Open: How world No. 1 Jannik Sinner pathetically blew a two-set lead to unseeded Juan Manuel Cerúndolo
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has crashed out of Roland Garros in the most baffling and dramatic fashion ever witnessed on the Parisian clay, collapsing from the brink of a routine victory to hand unseeded Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerúndolo the win of his lifetime.
The 24-year-old Italian, who won the Madrid Open three weeks ago, was quite literally one game away from the third round.
Leading 6-3, 6-2, 5-1, Sinner had his bags packed and the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier were already looking toward their dinners.
Then, under the unforgiving Paris sun, the majestic Italian collapsed dramatically as world No. 56 Juan Manuel Cerúndolo ruthlessly took advantage, winning 19 of the final 21 games to pull off a miracle
Juan Manuel Cerundolo is through to the next round after a five-set win over a physically diminished Jannik Sinner!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/f75HkZrTK1— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2026
How Jannik Sinner slumped out of the French Open
In a distressing sequence of events, Sinner looked suddenly spent, moving as if trapped in quicksand.
The top seed lost a staggering 15 consecutive points, completely helpless as severe dehydration and full-body cramps took hold.
A controversial medical timeout did nothing to arrest the slide. Sinner could only watch in despair as his commanding lead evaporated into the humid French air.
Smelling blood in the water, World No. 56 Cerúndolo, the lesser-known younger brother of seeded Francisco, played the villain to perfection. Showing nerves of absolute steel, the 24-year-old underdog ruthlessly hunted down the wounded top seed.
Cerúndolo played flawless, gruelling tennis to win a mind-boggling 19 of the final 21 games, securing a breathless 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 victory.
As the final ball sailed out, Sinner looked thoroughly broken, his historic 30-match winning streak snapped in brutal fashion.
For Cerúndolo, it marks an absolute fairytale, catapulting the unseeded Argentinian into tennis folklore and leaving the men's draw completely up for grabs.