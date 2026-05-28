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‘He becomes mad very fast’ - Ex-Man United teammate claims Ronaldo can not become a manager

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:57 - 28 May 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo's fiery on-field personality makes him a poor fit for a coaching role, according to former Manchester United teammate Eric Djemba-Djemba.
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Ronaldo has enjoyed two successful spells as a player with the Red Devils, and a third chapter at the Theatre of Dreams in an off-field role remains a possibility.

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Despite turning 41, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner shows no signs of slowing down. He has maintained his exceptional standards in the Middle East with Al-Nassr, leading them to a Saudi Pro League title in the 2025-26 season. 

The veteran forward is also expected to captain Portugal at this summer’s World Cup as he continues his quest for 1,000 career goals.

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Djemba-Djemba rules out coaching role for Ronaldo

When asked by GOAL about Ronaldo's post-playing career, Djemba-Djemba, speaking in association with ToonieBet, was clear about where his talents would be best utilised.

“I think the director will be much better for him," Djemba-Djemba stated. "I cannot see Cristiano as a coach because he is a man who always wants to go up, every time. 

Eric Djemba-djemba || Imago
Eric Djemba-djemba || Imago

“Being a coach will be difficult for him—he becomes mad very, very fast! I can see him as a good director.”

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Reflecting on their time together, he added, “I'm not surprised to see him play at 41 years old because I knew him when he was 17. 

“We were walking together after training, we were going to eat together... Cristiano, he always wanted more, and more, and more.”

Ronaldo claims his first league title with Al Nassr | IMAGO
Ronaldo claims his first league title with Al Nassr | IMAGO

Ronaldo is currently under contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027. He has expressed a desire to play alongside his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., which could happen in Riyadh as the teenager progresses through the club's academy.

While many speculate that CR7 could extend his playing career well into his mid-40s, it seems Manchester United will keep the door open for the iconic No. 7 to return in a new capacity.

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